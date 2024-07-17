Max Verstappen Remains a Crucial Part of Red Bull’s “Biggest Single Investment” While Mercedes Talk Continues

Red Bull will enter a new era from 2026 onwards when Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) makes its debut in F1 as the team’s official engine supplier. In a partnership with Ford, Red Bull aims to become a works team, and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen is playing a huge role in making that happen.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, in an interview with Motorsport, spoke about how Verstappen is helping RBPT develop. In what he labels as Red Bull’s “biggest single investment”, Verstappen is showing a lot of interest, which also suggests that he plans his future with the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Now this is cool, first glimpse of a 2026 Ford/Redbull powerunit? I’m pretty sure it isn’t a Honda, but I am very often wrong! pic.twitter.com/lXMUdsjru6 — Lawrence (@Butch_on_Racing) November 20, 2023

“It almost goes back to his karting days and the engine tuning back then,” said Horner. “I think it just gives him confidence when he sees how big the effort and investment is. He is part of this journey and I actually find that quite exciting.”

Horner’s revelation comes amidst rumors of Mercedes still being interested in signing Verstappen. The Dutchman, reported to be discontent with the rift between his father Jos and Horner, wanted peace. But what he craves more is the fastest car, and if Red Bull can provide that, he won’t have any reason to leave.

Verstappen commits to Red Bull?

Motorsport Total reports that Mercedes and Toto Wolff still want Verstappen. The Brackley-based outfit is turning its fortunes around and with back-to-back wins in Austria and Silverstone, they are one of the fastest on the grid currently.

Did someone say FREEZE?! ✋ Introducing Red Bull Powertrains Limited – Powering the Team from 2022 #ChargeOn — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 15, 2021

If Red Bull loses ground and eventually falls off, Verstappen could look at teams that field a winning car, and that is where Team Principal Wolff wants Mercedes to be.

At the same time, judging by what Horner said, Verstappen is eager to see how the team performs in 2026 when the regulations change.

His current deal with the Austrian stable runs out in 2028, and with there being talks of Verstappen not wanting to be in F1 for too long, he could just run this contract out before announcing his retirement; provided Red Bull are still strong.