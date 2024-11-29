Max Verstappen Acknowledges Toto Wolff’s Interest: “Good to Keep Your Options Open”

As Red Bull started the 2024 season with a pile of controversies, Max Verstappen’s place in the team looked uncertain. Toto Wolff, who was looking for Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, quickly sprung into action. The Mercedes boss let no doubts prevail on his interest in signing Verstappen. The Dutchman did not pay much heed to those talks until he sealed his fourth world title.

With that chip off his shoulder after the Las Vegas GP, Verstappen has finally acknowledged the interest from Mercedes. While he admits that it was nice to have his options open, the move was never going to happen.

With this, not only has the reigning champion reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull, but also confirmed the rumors that kept the F1 media occupied for weeks. “It’s always good to keep your options open, but it was pretty clear that this wasn’t going to happen,” Verstappen told the PA News Agency.

The Red Bull ace also addressed the controversy that kept the team’s PR agency on its toes — the allegations against Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior towards a female employee. Verstappen, who often had to face questions surrounding the controversy, admitted that he’d “rather not have to deal with that kind of thing”.

He also cleared that he continues to share cordial relations with Horner. The comment carries more weight, given how much his father Jos Verstappen opposed Horner in the midst of the controversy. It put the 27-year-old in a difficult position as he was often asked to pick sides between his team boss and his father.

What the future holds for Verstappen

Pulling out a championship win in 2024 was no mean feat for Verstappen. After smooth sailing for the first 10 races in the season, he no longer enjoyed the dominance he once did.

It put his mental strength to the test as Verstappen had to manage his races by picking his battles. After all, a win was not on the cards at most races once McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes found performance.

If the three opponents carry this momentum to 2025, Verstappen might not have the cushion of early wins and big point hauls as he did in 2024. This would not only put his mental strength to a tougher test but could also end his championship-winning run.

Can a season of disappointments finally lead him out of the team? The four-time champion refutes. Once again reaffirming his loyalty to Red Bull, Verstappen cleared, “It is not that I still have to win world championships for another team [to prove myself].”

“I am just happy with where I am now, and I would also find it very nice if you could stay with the same team for your entire career. I would like to believe that this is possible. That is certainly the goal,” he added.