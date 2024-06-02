Max Verstappen and Family Unite to Welcome a New Member to the Clan

Max Verstappen’s sister, Victoria, recently shared a joyful update with her fans. She has welcomed a new baby girl into the world. On Sunday, Victoria posted a charming photograph of her newborn daughter on Instagram, introducing her with the heartfelt caption, “Welcome to the world, Hailey Heuts. With you there, we are, even more us!” The photo features little Hailey dressed in a pink suit with a matching hat, capturing the hearts of many.

The Verstappen family was quick to respond to Victoria’s post. Max’s mother, Sophie Kumpen, affectionately referred to Hailey as “Grandma’s girl”. Meanwhile, their father, Jos Verstappen, expressed his joy with a string of hearts in the comments.

Max’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, also shared her excitement, writing, “Can’t wait to meet you, Hailey”. Victoria’s boyfriend and Hailey’s father, Tom Heuts, added a heart to the post, showing his love and happiness.

The news of Hailey’s arrival garnered attention from celebrities around the world. British TV presenter and Formula 1 reporter, Natalie Pinkham, sent her warm wishes with a comment, “Huge congratulations how wonderful”.

Former Dutch racing driver, Robert Doornbos, also congratulated Victoria on her newborn baby girl. Dutch actress and fashion designer, Marly Van der Velden, expressed her joy by saying, “Congratulations on your beautiful daughter”. Dutch TV presenter, Shelley Sterk, added, “Congratulations darling ❤️ What a beautiful girl!”

While many were eagerly awaiting Max Verstappen’s comment, he has not yet posted on Victoria’s Instagram. This is not unusual for Max, as he is known to keep a low profile on social media. Victoria and her boyfriend, Tom Heuts, already have two sons, Luka and Lio.

Victoria has always been open about her desire to become a mother at a young age. In a 2021 interview, she shared her thoughts on the societal taboos around young motherhood, advocating for acceptance and celebrating the joys of having children early in life.

From motherhood to running a business, Victoria Verstappen does it all

Max Verstappen may not yet have commented on Victoria’s post, however, he and his partner Kelly Piquet make it a point to stay close to Victoria and her family. They frequently visit and spend time together.

Victoria Verstappen is a beauty and fashion Instagram personality who has her own fashion brand. While she didn’t succeed in motorsports despite her efforts, her brother still holds high regard for her driving skills. Instead of racing, Victoria opted to become an entrepreneur and now owns a clothing brand named ‘Unleash the Lion.’

Her business, which she markets and promotes on her Instagram page, has thrived thanks to her influence on social media and the recognition of the Verstappen name. With 311k followers, her social media game plays a big role in the success of her brand.

However, there was a time when Victoria felt neglected as their father, Jos Verstappen, spent much of his time traveling with Max during his early racing career. However, with Max Verstappen now established as a world champion, Jos has more time to spend with Victoria, and their bond has strengthened.

The Verstappen family continues to support each other through their individual journeys, and with the arrival of baby Hailey, their family is now happier than ever.