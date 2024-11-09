How Sao Paulo GP Marked the End of a Great Stat for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Whenever it comes to records involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, more often than not it is a stat that proves their brilliance. However, the duo recently set a record at the Sao Paulo GP weekend which they would rather not have had.

The race was a polar opposite experience for the champion drivers. While Hamilton only managed a P10 finish, Verstappen marched through the field to register a win after 10 races. The 26 points — 25 for the race win and one for the fastest lap — put the Dutchman in a comfortable lead in the drivers’ championship.

However, before that happened, he had already become part of an unwanted record that he now shares with Hamilton. That was the record for not making it into Q3 in qualifying for the first time. Verstappen and Hamilton have shared the grid for almost 10 years. And in those 10 years, this was the first time they both failed to make it into Q3.

In this 10-year period, both drivers have shared eight championships with five going to the Briton. If Verstappen goes on to win the 2024 championship — which he looks poised to — the Dutchman will make it nine for the duo. The only other driver to win a championship in this era was Nico Rosberg in 2016.

Most Wins Since Barcelona 2016: Max Verstappen – 62

Lewis Hamilton – 62

All other drivers combined – 59 No other driver has more than 11 wins during that span. Total domination by these two. pic.twitter.com/29O3z8su8l — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) November 7, 2024

Another record that is a testament to their combined dominance is their win record. Since the 2016 Spanish GP, Verstappen and Hamilton have won 62 races each. In comparison, the rest of the drivers combined have only won 59 races. Among them, no driver has won more than 11 races (Sebastian Vettel).

No end in sight for the Verstappen-Hamilton domination

Verstappen started his F1 career in 2015 with Toro Rosso and later moved on to the senior team Red Bull Racing. In his early years, he saw Mercedes maintain an unfettered dominance with Hamilton at the forefront. That run came to an end in 2021 when the two fought until the final lap of the final race of the season.

Verstappen’s run of championships started that year and has continued to this day. The reigning champion, however, has not had an easy run in 2024. With McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes bagging race wins, the 27-year-old had to fight by the skin of his teeth to stay on top.

The competition is only expected to increase in 2025 as Red Bull’s development of the car stagnates before the start of the new era of regulations. Teams like Ferrari, meanwhile, are making big strides in progress and Hamilton joining them will only make it harder for Verstappen.