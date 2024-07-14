Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Take Home Best Couple Award

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are fighting different battles in F1 with the former outperforming Perez comprehensively in races. Off-track, however, their relationship remains good, as evidenced by the award they bagged at the MTV MIAW awards earlier this week.

The Red Bull duo won the ‘Couple Goals’ award at the 10th edition of the award ceremony. With a fan based voting system choosing the winner, Verstappen and Perez became the first-ever F1 drivers to win an MIAW award.

Congratulations to Max and Checo for being the first F1 drivers to win the best couple #MTVMIAW2024 award!!! [@mtvmiaw Instagram] #F1 pic.twitter.com/MEoad96mlb — RBR News (@redbulletin) July 13, 2024

A video commemorating the victory was posted on Instagram, which featured a highlight reel of Perez and Verstappen’s best moments together on an F1 track.

Previously known as the MTV Millennial Awards, the MIAW is an annual event honoring the best of the internet culture in Latin America. Thanks to Perez and Verstappen’s great relationship off the track, the two made it to the list of nominees for the award and eventually won it.

They beat several other ‘couples’ for the award, making the feat even more impressive. Actress Susana Zabaleta and Comedian Ricardo Perez also featured on the list alongside TikTok creator couple Nicolle Figueroa & Augusto Giménez. Emilio Osorio & Leslie Gallardo, Carolina Díaz & Bryan Skabeche, Zach & Dayanara, Ian Lucas & Domelipa, and Aitana & Sebastián Yatra were also in the running.

Verstappen and Perez’s victory celebrated on social media

Affectionately dubbed by some as ‘Chestappen’, Verstappen and Perez became a topic of discussion among several accounts on X. Winning the best couple award would be a slight relief for Perez in particular, who is having an otherwise torrid time in F1 at the moment.

congrats to Max and checo for winning the MTV miaw award for best couple and making me laugh for 5 hours straight — @Max33Verstappen, @SChecoPerez, @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/RlzvyllcG7 — Nuria (@nuriamurogio) July 13, 2024

With the next race taking place in Hungary, a fan wants the Red Bull drivers to be presented with the trophy in Budapest.

I need them to bring the trophy to Hungary and give it to them there https://t.co/mkR5s2lDAt — Dorina (@rbgivesuwings) July 13, 2024

THEY ARE SO CUTE STOP pic.twitter.com/fXl0lavfqO — A️ (@perstappen_) July 12, 2024

Sadly, there is a chance that the winning couple could be headed for a breakup soon. Perez’s slump in form doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. And if Perez doesn’t improve, Red Bull likely replace him before the season is over.