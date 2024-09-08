Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to Receive Couple Goals Award at Mexican GP

Earlier this year, the MTV MIAW threw a surprise for the F1 fans by nominating Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for the Couple Goals award. To their surprise, F1 fans turned the joke on them by voting in the Red Bull drivers’ favor. Resultantly, the duo emerged as the winners of the award. Now, MTV has made a special request to the team through Instagram.

After the doubleheader in Azerbaijan and Singapore, F1 will move to the Americas. After completing the US Grand Prix in Austin, action will resume in Mexico City for the 20th round of the 2024 season. That would give MTV the perfect opportunity to felicitate Verstappen and Perez with the award.

Looking to pounce on the opportunity, MTVLA (MTV Latin America) reached out to Red Bull Racing on Instagram. In a message, which they shared with the fans through a screenshot, they asked the team to get Perez and Verstappen to receive the award during the race weekend.

A part of the message read, “We reach out because as you know Checo and Max won the MTV MIAW for Couple Goals and we think it would be super cool to give them their MIAW award during your stay in Mexico City for the Mexico GP. The fans are going crazy and we think it’ll mean a lot to them (and to us) to be able to hand them their award personally.”

As assumed, fans did go ‘crazy’ after coming across the post. Almost every response called for the team to make it happen. After all, you don’t always see F1 teammates receive a Couple Goals award. In fact, Perez and Verstappen are the first F1 drivers to achieve the feat.

One fan tagged Red Bull and urged them to check their DMs on Instagram.

@redbullracing check ur dms besties — ara (@checosvlog) September 8, 2024

Another one asked them to make it happen and give fans what they want.