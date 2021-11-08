Max Verstappen breaks Ayrton Senna’s 33-year-old record with his recent win in Mexico

Max Verstappen smashes Ayrton Senna’s record longing for 33 years with his recent win in the Mexican Grand Prix last Sunday.

Max Verstappen gave a terrific performance in the recent Mexican Grand Prix. However, little it was known the Dutchman would overtake Ayrton’s Senna’s three-decades-old record.

Verstappen has registered his ninth win of this season for Red Bull with an engine powered by Honda with his recent victory. Whereas, Senna in 1998 recorded eight wins in a single season with a Honda season.

Meanwhile, Verstappen broke Alain Prost’s same record of the same year with his win in the United States Grand Prix. Despite Honda’s recurring appearances in F1, nobody managed to break this record.

The following best from this Honda’s all-time list is Nigel Mansell, with six wins for Williams. Therefore, the Dutchman has just administered himself in a highly prestigious list.

Will Max Verstappen extend the record

While Verstappen broke this record in Mexico, 2021 still has four more races to go. One in Brazil, and three in the middle-east. So, it is likely that the Dutchman will extend his hold on this all-time list.

In Mexico, Verstappen decimated Mercedes and now holds 19 points lead against Lewis Hamilton. Now, Brazil, which is also regarded as a stronghold of Red Bull, may provide another addition in the lead for the 24-year-old.

Though, there is little information about Qatar and Saudi Arabia. UAE usually favours Mercedes, even though Verstappen won the race last year.

Max Verstappen wins in Mexico! He now has a 19 point lead with 4 races to go 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdnKiIzyGu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 7, 2021

So, the Dutch sensation should try to wrap his championship prize before F1 visits UAE. But Mercedes would try to prevent that data at any cost, and the fate of the 2021 throne might get decided in the penultimate race.

So, it would be essential for Mercedes to make a comeback and an upset in Brazil before F1 heads to the middle east.

