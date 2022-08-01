Max Verstappen breaks Nico Rosberg’s record by leading 1547 laps in Formula 1

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen continues his charge up the all-time greats’ list by smashing yet another record.

Verstappen was always seen as someone who had the potential to become a world beater. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that he truly showed what he was capable of.

Since making his debut for Red Bull in 2016, he has always been in the mix for podium results and an odd race win. 2021 on the other hand was the first time he was driving a car that was capable of competing for the Championship.

Wow what a day! It was a crazy race, but we stayed calm and won! This feels absolutely amazing 🔥 The car was great and today we adapted to the circumstances really good, so our strategy worked out perfectly. Mega job team @redbullracing 👏#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/YwYTty5QXW — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 31, 2022

Verstappen lived up to the challenge, going toe to toe for the Title alongside seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton. He ended up winning his first Championship at the end of the season, and became the first person from the Netherlands to do so.

The 24-year old picked up where he left off in 2022. Red Bull’s main competitors this year are Ferrari and Mercedes, but Verstappen has built daylight between himself and his rivals.

Max Verstappen smashes 2016 Champion Nico Rosberg’s record

Verstappen is currently 80 points ahead of second placed Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. He is currently the firm favorite to win this year’s Championship, and seal his second Title in a row.

Sunday’s Hungarian GP proved why is so good once again. Power unit issues during qualifying limited his performance, and he started the outing at Hungaroring from P10.

In the race however, he made his way up the field and finished first. His charge upwards was also helped by yet another strategy blunder by Ferrari, but making overtakes at a circuit where it isn’t easy to do so, was quite commendable.

He has now passed Rosberg.

Verstappen has led 1547 laps https://t.co/xk5lrHto6Q — sominslc (@sominslc1) August 1, 2022

Verstappen won his 8th race of the year in Hungary on Sunday. He also continued making history by breaking another record. The Dutch driver is now 12th in the all-time laps led list.

This position previously belonged to former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg who led 1533 laps. Verstappen has now led 1547 laps.

