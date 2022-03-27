Max Verstappen breaks Sebastian Vettel record after winning Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022

Max Verstappen smashes Sebastian Vettel’s record as he now has seven calendar years in which he has won at least one race a year.

The Red bull superstar Max Verstappen is no doubt a world-class talent. He already has a championship to his name at the age of 24, and he is yet to achieve a lot in his career if he manages to keep up like this.

The Dutchman won the race in Saudi Arabia after an incredible battle with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for 50 laps. But apart from a win, he has achieved something greater.

Now, with this win, it’s been seven consecutive seasons, in which he has won at least one race in a year. The race win in Jeddah makes him overlap Sebastian Vettel, whose tally stands at six.

His first win came in 2016 when he was hardly 18-year-old. From there on, he went on to have 19 more wins, and now boasts 20 Grand Prix career wins only at the age of 24.

VERSTAPPEN WINS IN JEDDAH!! 🏆 Leclerc finishes just behind in second, Sainz takes third#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/FaAhZ5w0v6 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2022

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are still a far cry for Max Verstappen

Meanwhile, Verstappen has a long way to go to out beat the two legends of the sport- Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. The tally of these two stands at 15, and Hamilton is still active in his career and expected to have more wins this year.

So, it would take a lot of consistency for Verstappen over the next decade to out beat the two greatest F1 drivers of all time. Meanwhile, Verstappen has equalised the tally of his girlfriend’s father- Nelson Piquet.

On the other hand, former F1 legend Ayrton Sennas stands at the figure of nine. Thus, it wouldn’t be long for Verstappen to beat the Brazilian’s record too.