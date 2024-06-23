Max Verstappen Catches Lewis Hamilton Sneaking a Nap and Offers Him a Massage

After an intense Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton rewarded himself with a quick nap before the post-race press conference. Seeing Hamilton lying on the couch, Max Verstappen did not waste the opportunity to make a light-hearted joke about the seven-time world champion and share a laugh.

The Dutchman entered the room and offered the Mercedes driver a massage. Verstappen was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “He’s clearly getting old! Do you need a massage?” The duo then shared a wholesome laugh.

MAX: “He’s clearly getting old! Do you need a massage?” and then lewis and max laughing together pic.twitter.com/z8E1PSkjig — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 23, 2024

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya posed a tough challenge for all the 20 drivers. The track and ambient temperatures were quite high, and Hamilton being tired was very justified. Despite this, the Briton looked in solid shape after the race, given that he is currently the second-oldest driver on the grid, after Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton looks to finish Mercedes career on a high after Spanish GP podium

The Silver Arrows have struggled in the ground-effects era of the sport. However, they have seemingly unlocked potential and consistency from their package after upgrades at the Monaco and Canadian GP, respectively.

The Spanish GP weekend was probably the first time that the #44 driver looked comfortable throughout all the sessions he took part in. This resulted in him Qualifying third for the race. During the race, he then converted that grid slot into his first Grand Prix podium of the season (second overall for Mercedes).

After this uptick in pace and performance, Hamilton himself seems to be in a buoyant mood. After taking the chequered flag in P3, he came onto the radio to congratulate the team and motivate them to push harder.

When Toto Wolff came onto the team radio to congratulate Hamilton, the 39-year-old responded with an affectionate “Thank you, Toto”. Hence, the mood seems to be at an all-time high in the Mercedes garage when it comes to this season.