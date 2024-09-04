Max Verstappen Chants One Mantra to Endure What He Hates Most About F1

Although Max Verstappen has been utterly dominant in F1 recently, there is one aspect of the sport he dislikes. The Dutchman does not enjoy being in the limelight and having to constantly engage in other off-track activities.

As a result of these additional duties, he has also suggested that he may quit the sport. However, for now, it is one mantra that seems to keep him going.

As seen on X, a clip from his documentary captured these feelings. In it, he said, “I mean, I love the driving bit. That’s what I do best. I don’t like everything else around it. I just keep saying to myself, ‘A few more years. A few more years.'”

max explains why he won’t be giving interviews to sky sports: “social media is a very toxic place and if you are constantly being like that live on tv you make it only worse” pic.twitter.com/tHgcL8coVs — rach ✧.* (@teamverstappen) October 31, 2022

This clip seems to again suggest that he may retire from the sport early. With his current contract with Red Bull expiring in 2028, he could retire by the time he enters his early 30s.

As for his media duties, Verstappen seems to dislike them so much that he once even skipped them, knowing that he would have to pay a heavy fine. Back in 2017 at the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen was forced to pay a $27k fine for skipping his press duties. However, in recent years, it seems Verstappen has found a way around it.

How does Verstappen tackle his media duties now?

In recent years, Verstappen has tried not to consume too much of his energy when he is engaging in his media duties. Speaking of it, he said,

“I try not to really burn too much energy on it. I know it’s part of F1. I’d struggle a lot more if people asked new questions. But most of the time, I can already answer before I even hear the question… I just put my brain activity on 1%, just so the time flies by a bit more.”

The Dutchman has become smarter and has started tackling the aspects he does not like better. However, that does not change the fact that he continues to dislike these commitments.