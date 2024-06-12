Max Verstappen Claimed to Be “Reflecting” Upon His Future at Red Bull Without Key Personnel

Owing to the internal drama within Red Bull, the future of several of the team’s important leaders was under doubt. The turmoil also affected Max Verstappen, who admitted that he could leave the team if things got out of hand. While the Dutchman may have decided to stay put, Adrian Newey decided to leave. Owing to such turmoil at Red Bull, Gerhard Berger suggested that Verstappen would also be still contemplating his future at Red Bull without some key personnel.

“Max is certainly reflecting on how things will continue without his mentor Helmut Marko and technical guru Adrian Newey. Red Bull is definitely the best fit at the moment, but when Max realizes that his car is starting to weaken and sees an advantage elsewhere, he will seize this opportunity,” said Berger (as quoted by Formula Passion).

Newey was the first leading figure of Red Bull to announce his decision to leave shortly after the Horner saga began. However, his decision to exit is supposedly working as a domino effect, according to McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

According to the American, there was an influx of Red Bull staff CVs around the paddock. In fact, not just Newey, even Helmut Marko’s future was in doubt. Reports claimed that Red Bull could suspend the Austrian because of his alleged involvement in compromising Horner.

However, with Marko now seemingly staying, Verstappen may also decide to continue his partnership with Red Bull. Berger too believes that the 26-year-old will continue to remain at Milton Keynes at least in the near term.

Gerhard Berger suggests Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull for now

Toto Wolff made all kinds of attempts to convince Verstappen to sign for Mercedes several weeks ago. However, Verstappen decided to remain loyal to Red Bull. As a result of the Dutchman’s denial to join the Silver Arrows, even Berger believes that the three-time champion will stay at Milton Keynes.

Berger suggested, “At the moment I don’t see him there. Toto Wolff is trying hard to catch him, but even Max knows that his driving talent would not be enough to put Mercedes back on the road to victory.”

However, there might come a time when the Dutchman might be handed a car not capable of winning. He recently admitted if this scenario comes, he would rather retire and stay home than race. Hence, if that were to happen, Verstappen may decide to quit F1 for good.