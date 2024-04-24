Max Verstappen Claims He’d Advise His Kid to Never Walk in His Footsteps

Jos Verstappen played a massive role in helping Max Verstappen become the kind of driver he is today. Jos, who was once teammates with Michael Schumacher, was the perfect role model for Max. However, Jos’ approach to teaching his son the tricks of the trade often invited criticism. Whether it is this reason or something else, Max Verstappen has revealed that he would never encourage his children to follow in his footsteps and take up motorsport as a career.

The Red Bull driver recently appeared in an interview during the Chinese GP weekend. While at it, the interviewer asked Max if he’d train his son the way his dad trained him.

Max was apprehensive about encouraging his future son or daughter to take up motor racing. However, he admitted he’d be supportive if they chose the career path of their own will.

The 26-year-old, as per a snippet of the video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), said, “I’d advise him not to. No, if he or she wants to race and I see the potential, I would go for it. I would never actively push. You shouldn’t push your kids into something you like. They might not like it and all the effort is for nothing.”

Max Verstappen is a seasoned campaigner with three world championships to his name. Having been driving in F1 since 2015, he knows the sacrifices each driver has to make. With the racing seasons expanding each year and given the toll extensive travel takes on one’s body, the Dutchman’s concern is not unfounded.

Even before making it to the pinnacle of motorsports, one has to make several sacrifices. Many drivers who come to Europe to train among the best on the circuit often live a lonely life as kids. While Max did not have to go through that, he had his own fair share of struggles.

Has the charm of F1 disappeared for Max Verstappen?

Just like many of his fellow F1 drivers, Max Verstappen took up karting as early as a four-year-old. Despite the sport still being his beloved passion, the reigning champion seems to have grown out of it.

Going by his recent comments, Verstappen does not see F1 racing as a sustainable career. The statement was a reaction to the news about F1 expanding the racing season to 24 races.

Verstappen has also not shied away from expressing his desire to quit F1 as a young driver. Fernando Alonso recently renewed his contract which will see him race in F1 as a 45-year-old. However, Verstappen is in no mood to continue for that long.

His current contract with Red Bull will end in 2028. Until now, he has not expressed any willingness to continue beyond that.

Moreover, the team is reportedly going through a power struggle that came out in public in the aftermath of the Christian Horner investigations. That again could lead to Verstappen not renewing his contract with the Austrian outfit.