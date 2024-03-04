Ex-F1 Champion Cryptically Confirms Power Struggle at Red Bull After Jos Verstappen Giving Christian Horner Ultimatum

Despite a dominant start to their 2024 campaign, Red Bull’s achievements have been marred by the ongoing controversy surrounding Christian Horner. The Red Bull team principal has been embroiled in an ugly situation since the beginning of February. Even though an internal investigation dismissed the complaint made against him, Max Verstappen’s father Jos wants him gone. This hinted at a possible rumor that a power struggle had ensued within Red Bull. 1996 F1 world champion, Damon Hill has now confirmed this.

Verstappen reportedly told The Daily Mail, “The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems,” while referring to Horner.

Damon Hill reposted the said tweet from journalist, Johnathon Noble and cryptically commented, “So at least that’s one part of the riddle cleared up…..”

Jos Verstappen and Horner reportedly have a strained relationship. This boiled over when Horner went under investigation. Now, the Dutchman seems to be taking advantage of the situation, by putting Horner under more pressure.

This set of developments hints towards a clear internal fight within the Red Bull ranks. For the team as a whole, this is not good, especially because from a racing point of view, they look stronger than ever. Their public image is getting more tarnished with each passing day. To add to their problems, Max Verstappen’s future with the team also seems to be in jeopardy.

Max Verstappen linked to 2025 Mercedes seat

The idea of Verstappen signing for Mercedes would seem ridiculous to many, considering the rivalry he shared with the outfit. However, with how quickly the issues at Red Bull have escalated, the prospect of this sensational switch does not seem too far-fetched anymore.

Ahead of the Bahrain GP, Jos Verstappen was seen chatting with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. And when Wolff was quizzed about a potential swoop for Verstappen, he grinned and replied (as quoted by GPBlog.com), “Anything is possible.”

There is still a long way to go before the 2025 season kicks off. What really could send the paddock into a frenzy is what Max Verstappen will have to say to the media, the next time he faces them, in the aftermath of his father’s comments about Horner.