Max Verstappen Confesses Love for the OG Red Bull Over His Championship Contending RB20

Oracle Red Bull Racing recently shared a clip on their YouTube channel from the filming day at Silverstone. Max Verstappen and David Coulthard were looking back at how their cars have evolved over the years. And when Coulthard pointed to Verstappen how the RB1 looks so basic compared to modern-day cars, the Dutchman was quick to share just how much he likes the older cars.

“I still like this [RB1],” Verstappen told Coulthard. “Yeah, I mean, I remember going to like Nürburgring or whatever when I was a kid and then walking around in the paddock. And just the emotion of the engine… even if maybe the top speed was a bit less or whatever, but just the emotion of the sound of the engines, it was just… I don’t know… a bit different.”

By the sound of the engines, Verstappen was referring to the V10 engines used in the past in Formula 1 which were known for their high-pitched sound. Even Lewis Hamilton once famously paused for an interview to appreciate the sound of the older Formula 1 engines.

Lewis Hamilton tuvo la interrupción del R25 de Fernando Alonso el cual le hizo recordar buenos tiempos con aquél sonido del motor V10.#AbuDhabiGP #Fanat1cos pic.twitter.com/Mxd8WrDS4D — Fanat1cos (@Fanat1cos) December 12, 2020

Interestingly, Verstappen told Coulthard that he was just eight when Red Bull launched its first car, the RB1, in 2005. The Dutchman stated then that even back in the day he knew that he wanted to race in F1 when he grew up.

Coulthard offered Verstappen to switch their cars at a wet Silverstone circuit

Red Bull was present at Silverstone for a filming day as they intended to put their reserve driver, Liam Lawson, in the RB20 for a possible mid-season switch with Sergio Perez. However, as Verstappen continued to express his love for the older Red Bull cars, Coulthard asked him if he wanted to swap the cars and go out for a spin at Silverstone.

While Verstappen was eager to jump into the RB1, he wasn’t sure if Coulthard would be able to cope with the RB20 on cold tires in wet conditions. However, fans never got to see them swapping their cars for a fun lap around the iconic British circuit.