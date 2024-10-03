Charles Leclerc Spotted Driving $2M Ferrari 275 GTB

One of the wealthiest drivers in F1, Charles Leclerc boasts an impressive collection of luxury and supercars. A Ferrari Purosangue, SP3 Daytona, Roma, 488 Spider, and 812 Competizione are just a few of the cars Leclerc has been spotted driving. Recently, he was seen behind the wheel of a $2 million car.

Fans photographed Leclerc driving a dark green Ferrari 275 GTB through the streets of Maranello, Italy. It wasn’t his first outing with the car either, as he had shown it off earlier in May this year.

Back then, the Ferrari driver took the GTB for a spin around the famed Pista di Fiorano, the Italian squad’s private testing circuit.

The 275 GTB is one of the brand’s rarest models, with around 72 of these cars still in running condition.

charles driving a dark green ferrari 275 GTB in maranello, WOW nic.automotive pic.twitter.com/NGNStVdeR7 — leclerc data (@leclercdata) October 3, 2024

Originally introduced in 1964, the 275 GTB succeeded the 250 GT, 250 SWB, and GTO. Featuring an iconic ‘Pininfarina’ design, the car boasted a rear-mounted transaxle and independent rear suspension—both firsts for Ferrari. Additionally, the 275 GTB is powered by the legendary 3.3-liter Ferrari Colombo V12 engine, capable of producing nearly 280 bhp.

When Leclerc first drove the car, he described the sound as ‘incredible,’ adding that one could truly feel the history behind it. He also mentioned that he couldn’t imagine what it must have been like to race the car in the ’60s. Although he pushed the car, Leclerc noted that he didn’t take it to its limit, but the experience was still ‘great.

It’s also worth noting that the $2 million price tag is the average for the iconic Ferrari 275 GTB. Factors like the car’s condition, usage, and edition can significantly affect its value, either adding to or reducing the price.