Max Verstappen Confirms His Future Le Mans Participation and Desire Red Bull’s $6,200,000 Project for the Ultimate Glory

Max Verstappen has often contemplated about retiring from F1 over the course of this season and has also expressed his interest in other forms of motorsports such as endurance racing. One such form of event that he is keen to participate in is the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Dutchman recently stated that he will perform at this event one day and proposed that he could do so with Red Bull’s RB17. Red Bull are all set to introduce the $6,200,000 worth RB17 in 2026, following which the 25-year-old can participate at Le Mans.

Le Mans is one of the most competitive events in motorsports as some of the best drivers from around the world compete in it. Moreover, since a group of racers have to drive for a total of 24 hours, it also tests their sheer endurance. While Verstappen is keen to try his hand at this event, he wants to have assurances that he has a car that is capable of winning.

Max Verstappen will only compete in Le Mans if he can win

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, Max Verstappen opened up on the possibility of him racing at Le Mans. When asked about the same he replied, “I will definitely do Le Mans, but I don’t want to rock up there and just be filling up the field. I want to have a good preparation, I want to be able to win“.

He then added that there is a possibility that he could compete with the RB17 in the future. After stating the same, the Dutchman explained how “it’s great for the sport that they (Ason Martin) are going there with the Valkyrie“. The 25-year-old believes that the Valkyrie is “an amazing car” and has a V12 engine that “sounds incredible“.

Verstappen then concluded his remarks by stating that he will definitely watch the event and hopes that Fernando Alonso will compete in it. Since Le Mans is a unique form of motorsport that involves team racing, the Red Bull driver could ally with his biggest rivals if he chooses to compete in the event.

Will Verstappen team up with Ferrari at Le Mans?

Max Verstappen has already made it clear that he will only take part in Le Mans if he is competitive and has a car that is capable of winning. Since Ferrari recently won the most recent edition of the Hypercar segment of Le Mans, there is a possibility that the Dutchman could drive for them.

However, such an alliance is obviously unlikely for the 25-year-old in F1 because of his allegiance to Red Bull. Hence, while there is a slim possibility that Verstappen could compete at Le Mans with the Prancing Horse, he could also do so with one of his own teams.

The two-time F1 champion has been bringing his own team in several motorsports series and can perhaps also field one at Le Mans. As things stand, Verstappen is starting with GT3.