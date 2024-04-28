If Nothing Works Out In F1, Carlos Sainz Could Give Moto GP a Shot

The 2025 driver market is the most volatile it has been in quite some time. With many more twists and turns likely to come in F1’s silly season, Carlos Sainz finds himself in a tough predicament. He still does not have a seat for 2025, and his options are now looking slimmer ever since Fernando Alonso re-signed with Aston Martin on a multi-year deal.

With all of this unpredictability in the air, the 29-year-old teased a possible career change when he dropped an appearance at the 2024 MotoGP race held at Jerez. At the event, he even handed out the trophies on the podium, as he and his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., took photos with MotoGP royalties such as Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Sainz‘s appearance at the event even sparked the official MotoGP social media handles to write, “Considering giving two wheels a try?” In the past, the #55 driver has expressed his openness to try his hand at motorcycle racing. He has had a keen affinity for the sport and sporadic testing on track.

However, he has also admitted that he maybe does not have the commitment to make bike racing a full-time career option. As things stand, his focus is on securing a top seat for himself in F1 for 2025 and beyond.

Carlos Sainz is in no hurry to decide upon his F1 future

As things stand, Carlos Sainz has been linked with several teams in the paddock. Among all the teams that have reportedly shown an interest in signing him, Audi seem like the favorites.

The German automobile giants, who will run as a works outfit from 2026 onwards, have already signed Nico Hulkenberg. Now, they intend to complete their line-up by also signing Sainz.

Meanwhile, the Ferrari driver has also been linked to top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also revealed earlier this month that they have been in negotiations with the Spanish racing ace. However, he did concede that the offer made by Audi was so lucrative that he does not believe Red Bull can match it.

Meanwhile, Sainz himself is in no hurry to mark out his future. PlanetF1 quoted him as saying, “All options are open, but it takes time to come to such decisions. I smile thinking about the future even though what will happen is not solely up to me. I just have to wait and do my job well.”

The 29-year-old is aware that he needs a top seat in the sport if he is to have a chance to fight for the championship. However, if that is to materialize, he needs to showcase patience and in the meantime continue to deliver strong performances for Ferrari this season.