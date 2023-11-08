Max Verstappen Could Never Pull Off Being the Next Lewis Hamilton, and That’s Why He’s “The Biggest Risk to the Business”

Amidst Formula 1 experiencing unprecedented growth in the past few years, Max Verstappen has gone on to replace Lewis Hamilton as the face of the sport. However, as mentioned in a recent report by Time Magazine, Verstappen’s personality being the polar opposite of Hamilton could also make him the biggest risk for the business of F1.

F1 has managed to expand its reach beyond expectations following the release of Netflix’s Drive to Survive. They have also managed to break into the US market, something that F1 failed to do for several years in the past. Since F1’s annual revenue of $2.57 billion in 2022 is a whopping 44% more than their revenue in 2017, it is a testament to the growing popularity of the sport.

However, while F1’s popularity has surged, Verstappen’s approach toward fame and the celebrity culture surrounding F1 has been the exact polar opposite of his predecessor Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s sole focus in F1 is to win races, which often makes him come across as cold and detached.

His immense dominance in the last two seasons hasn’t really helped F1’s cause either. With Verstappen managing to win almost all the races, the drama of competitive races has completely disappeared, leading to some fans also turning hostile against the Dutchman.

While Verstappen does have his own fanbase, there’s an ever-growing section of fans who do not like the 26-year-old. A glimpse of the same was witnessed in Austin when the Red Bull star was jeered at during the podium ceremony.

All of these factors have led Barton Crockett, senior research analyst for Rosenblatt Securities who covers Liberty Media, to believe that Verstappen can actually be harmful to F1. Crockett said, “As great as Verstappen is, right now he looks like the biggest risk to the business.”

Max Verstappen is a much more reclusive figure

F1 is a world full of glitz and glamour, which does not really sit well with Max Verstappen but does with Lewis Hamilton. The Briton made sure that his influence reached far beyond the world of motorsports by establishing his presence in various industries like fashion and music.

The 38-year-old also made strong associations with high-profile people from all walks of life including the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell, Kim Kardashian, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Brady, and LeBron James.

While Hamilton has been a regular visitor of A-list fashion shows and often makes appearances with his celebrity friends, Verstappen has absolutely no interest in the celebrity world. The three-time world champion happens to be a much more reclusive and introverted person.

This was also highlighted by Christian Horner in the latest Eff Won with DRS podcast when Horner said, “He’s shy. He’s naturally shy. Fame doesn’t sit with him.” This is exactly the point that makes Verstappen the exact opposite of Hamilton, and this might be a reason why the Dutchman might not be able to help F1 achieve higher popularity.