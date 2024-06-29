mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Could Suffer Oscar Piastri’s Fate as Late Violation Grabs FIA’s Attention

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Oscar Piastri Fumes at FIA After Suffering 'Embarrassing' Lap Deletion Verdict - “Why Have They Spent These $100 Millions”

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

The 2024 Austrian GP Qualifying session has seen Oscar Piastri lose his second-row grid slot after a track limits violation by the McLaren driver. Now, the pole-sitter, Max Verstappen is also on the cusp of losing his lap-time, after being referred to the stewards for a possible violation of the rules.

Verstappen, who slotted his RB20 on pole by a whopping margin of 0.404 seconds, has been noted for driving unnecessarily slowly, as per Chris Medland on X (formerly Twitter). This means that the Dutchman was possibly driving below the FIA-mandated delta during his out-lap in Q3, trying to build a gap for an optimum final push lap.

Generally, however, such kind of transgressions do not warrant a time penalty or a lap-time deletion. The stewards could find the #1 driver guilty of the offense but impose a financial penalty on him rather than a sporting one. In that case, Verstappen‘s pole position would not be under threat.

That being said, a sporting penalty has been handed in such cases occasionally. This could mean that the Dutchman might have to suffer a grid-drop. And as evidenced by the Sprint Race, earlier today, it could be disastrous for his race given how difficult it is to overtake around the Red Bull Ring.

Piastri, who was penalized for a different offense, will face the brunt of this tomorrow. The Australian was the third-quickest driver at the chequered flag in Q3 but has been demoted to seventh, whilst Mercedes’ George Russell inherits P3 on the grid for tomorrow’s Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri’s mistake cost him P3 for the 2024 Austrian GP

Oscar Piastri has looked like the stronger of the two McLaren drivers, this weekend. And the #81 driver was on course to fight for a podium at the Red Bull Ring with an impressive final flying effort during Q3 today.

However, Piastri will have to make do with seventh on the grid after the stewards deleted his lap time for track limits violation. The Australian exceeded the prescribed track limits at turn 6 on his final push effort.

Piastri’s penalty means drivers such as Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc will all move up one grid slot for tomorrow.

