Max Verstappen Crowns Himself ‘Fearless’ for Making Lewis Hamilton’s Greatest Rival Look Like a Mere Rookie

The two-time world champion, Max Verstappen has cemented his place among the greats of Formula 1. The Dutchman, who started his journey as a young gun when he was just 16, is now dominating the races since 2021, with 2 drivers’ championships in his bag.

It was the 2021 season when Verstappen paved his way to the top and is now dominating the grid since 2022. Despite being pitted against an agile Lewis Hamilton who was looking to take his eighth world championship, the Dutchman held off his nerve and defeated him on the line.

However, the 25-year-old’s talent had already proved himself on the circuits long before his 2021 show. Notably, in the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix, the young driver from Red Bull showcased his brilliance and made Hamilton’s teammate and greatest rival that season, Nico Rosberg look like a mere rookie.

The 2016 Sao Paulo race was an instrumental one in the Dutchman’s career. It was a wet race, where the young Red Bull driver came out brilliantly with his pace, car control, and overtaking.

Verstappen’s move made Rosberg look like an amateur

The Dutchman has recently opened up on the breathtaking move he pulled up in his career. When asked about it, in a video that showcases Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez reacting to their best overtakes, the 25-year-old picked his favorite one.

Speaking on it, the two-time world champion mentioned the fight back in Brazil in the wet as the “coolest.” He added, “This one was good” as the interviewer showed him the footage of his overtake.

Speaking about what made him go around the outside, the defending champion stated that he was trying out a different line, as there was more grip there.

Following this, Verstappen who was young at the time said, “I think looking back at it, I probably was a bit more like fearless at the time. Not really looking at what could happen.”

Nico Rosberg vs Max Verstappen as Hamilton’s rival

Despite Max Verstappen outmaneuvering Rosberg at the Brazilian GP, it was the German driver who finished in P2, ahead of Verstappen who finished P4. Rosberg then went on to win the 2016 world championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Following the title win, Rosberg announced his retirement. This left only Verstappen, who could really challenge Hamilton for wins.

As Verstappen dethroned Lewis Hamilton from the championship in 2021, despite not being in the same machinery, it was an elation for the 25-year-old. So much so that Rosberg has a deep respect for him and puts him in the same league as the Briton and Michael Schumacher.