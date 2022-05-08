“This is the opportunity”- F1 fans saw chance for Charles Leclerc for Miami win after Lando Norris crash

Lando Norris crashing on lap 41 saw an opportunity for Charles Leclerc to win the race in Miami with the safety car on.

The race picked a monotonous tone after Max Verstappen cemented his lead in the Miami Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc, who was giving the fastest laps was still far behind the Dutchman.

Glad to see everyone is now awake again 😂😂 — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 8, 2022

Until Lando Norris gave a ray of hope to the Monegasque. In lap 41, the McLaren star got crashed and had to retire. Thus, bringing out the yellow flags.

Soon, all the gap earned by Verstappen got over. This crash certainly excited Ferrari fans, as it gave a chance to Leclerc to overtake his rival for the championship.

Not only fans, but even teams also commented on it. Mercedes’ Twitter account hinted towards the same by tweeting: “This is the opportunity”.

This is the opportunity… 👀 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Red Bull also resorted to making the maximum out of the situation. With only the last phase of the race to go, they changed Sergio Perez’s tyre to soft to bring maximum pressure on Carlos Sainz and Leclerc.

The championship fight for Charles Leclerc just got difficult

During the publishing of this article, the safety car was still on. So, as the things stand, Verstappen is likely to win the race for Red Bull. Thus, Leclerc’s lead would be further trimmed in the standings.

Charles asked what would happen if they pit in the next lap but Ferrari tells him that it‘s too late now. #MiamiGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 8, 2022

But for Ferrari fans, the race restart is another hope. Now, it remains to be seen who will win the race as the two championship competitors are set to vie for the final few laps.

@Charles_Leclerc and @Max33Verstappen are going back and forth with the fastest lap. Hold on Safety car Safety car Safety Car https://t.co/h1rOa8Zcco — Chandan Ganwani (@chandan_ganwani) May 8, 2022

