Yuki Tsunoda and V-CARB Set Their Targets On the One Team to Beat

Yuki Tsunoda was back in points yet again at the 2024 Miami GP. The Japanese driver bounced back after an overall disappointing weekend in China. The incredible performance in Miami proves the race in Shanghai was a blip and V-CARB is on the right path. He even confessed the VCARB-01 was as fast as some of the front runners in the last stint. After realizing this potential in the car, Tsunoda has expressed his ambition to break into the top five in the constructor’s standings.

In the Miami GP post-race show, he confessed, “The amount of progress we have is so fast. Obviously, it’s not at the level yet of Mercedes for example. But, today I was able to gain the pace or was even faster in pace compared to one of the Mercedes. So, obviously, if we continue like this maybe we at some point catch up to the P5 team. That’s what we aim for, for now.”

P5 in the constructor’s standings makes Aston Martin their target. If the Faenza-based team can maintain the level of competitiveness they had in Miami, Aston Martin might be an achievable target. It will undoubtedly take a mammoth effort from both drivers which they’re very well capable of.

Daniel Ricciardo showcased it with his incredible P4 in the sprint race and Tsunoda took over in the main race with P7. Ricciardo maintained his position during the sprint, after having qualified fourth in the sprint shootout.

In the Grand Prix, Tsunoda did better and secured a brilliant P7 after starting the race from 10th. It was an incredible output from the V-CARB drivers. They now need to maintain it throughout the lengthy season, as the aim is to break into the top five.

The incredible turnaround for V-CARB compared to the 2023 season

Under its old guise as AlphaTauri, the Faenza team suffered a lot of disappointment in the previous season. They never looked settled thanks to multiple driver changes. With contributions from Tsunoda, Ricciardo, and Liam Lawson in his select few races, AlphaTauri finished eighth in the overall standings. The team scored a measly 25 points in the entire season.

Now, in their new avatar, V-CARB is convincingly the best in the lower midfield. After the first six races, they have a tight hold on the P6 spot with 19 points. The way they’re performing and with steady progress a fight for P5 could become a possibility.

However, given the difference in resources between Aston Martin and V-CARB, it seems unlikely that they will be able to catch up. Although, the Faenza team’s recent move to Milton Keynes for their aerodynamic needs could play a significant role. With the help of superior technology at their senior team’s campus, they could very well upset the current grid hierarchy.