Max Verstappen Did a Reckless Stunt Just to Mess With His Race Engineer: “GP, Look at the Onboard!”

Perhaps the most popular driver and engineer pairing, Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase (GP) is a gift that keeps on giving. The two share an incredible bond and it’s evident during and after the races. The two also know how to push each other’s buttons as well. Verstappen showcased that as the reigning world champion was on his way to a straightforward win in China. So, to add some excitement at the end, Verstappen made a move that could’ve ended his race at the last corner just for some fun. More specifically, he pulled off the reckless stunt to mess with GP.

The stunt in question is his drift attempt at the end of the race at the last corner right before taking the chequered flag. Many noticed it and it was even brought up during a post-race interview with Viaplay. As seen on X by user @RBR_Daily, the interviewer asked, “Did you do a power slide at the end?” To this, Verstappen laughingly replied, “Yes! I told GP: ‘GP, look at the onboard!'”

The Dutchman wanted to quickly give his race engineer and the entire team a mini heart attack for some giggles. However, he couldn’t pull the power slide off properly because of the nature of the F1 cars. “F1 cars aren’t made out for drifting.. now if it was a rally car, I could’ve really drifted it! But, we were far ahead, so having a bit of fun is okay,” he added.

If anyone ever needed an example of Verstappen being in a different league, this is it. The fact he was almost 14 seconds ahead of Lando Norris in P2 also makes it less of a risk.

Additionally, the race would’ve felt incomplete without some Verstappen and GP banter. Basically, the Red Bull man was just ensuring there was something to talk about. Something he has done on multiple occasions in the past.

Instances that highlight the relationship between Max Verstappen and GP

This isn’t the first time the Verstappen and Lambiase have butted heads or been on the radio, telling each other off for an action or suggestion. There have been countless incidents. At the 2023 Spanish GP, Verstappen had gathered enough track limit violations for a black-and-white flag.

The next overstep would’ve cost him a 5-second penalty. With Lewis Hamilton only 15 seconds behind him in P2, it was a risk. However, the Dutchman proceeded to go for the fastest lap in the race despite GP’s warnings.

Managing track limits to secure the extra point was still fine. He took this ambition one step further in the 2023 Austrian GP. The 26-year-old pitted from a leading position to put on soft compounds at a shot for the fastest lap. This stunt was obviously against GP’s advice who did not want to take the risk. Lambiase did not say much about this.

However, sometimes things boil over and words are exchanged. This was the case during the 2023 US GP. Despite being in the lead, Verstappen was quickly being chased down by Hamilton.

So, toward the very end, after complaining about the brakes the entire race, while GP was updating him about the gap to the Brit, Verstappen couldn’t control his anger. He said, “No talking in the braking, man, f*c*,” Verstappen fumed as quoted by Fox Sports. Just phases of a relationship.