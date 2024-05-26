mobile app bar

Max Verstappen ‘Disappointed’ With Red Bull’s Performance in Monaco After Seeing No Hope to Win

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: Imago

Max Verstappen’s hot streak of eight consecutive pole positions in F1 came to an end in Monaco on Saturday. The three-time World Champion was dragged back to earth after his recent highs, as his P6 starting position takes almost all chances of a win away. Despite anticipating such a result heading into the session, Verstappen did admit that the RB20 let him down.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Q3, Verstappen said,

“I’m not disappointed with the position, I’m disappointed with our performance. It’s not come as a surprise to me because I knew our limitations coming into this weekend.”

This season, Verstappen has won five out of the seven races so far. However, he writes off winning in Monaco even before the lights go out on Sunday. The circuit is infamous for its lack of overtaking opportunities, and Verstappen has made peace with the fact.

The Dutch driver wasn’t happy with the Red Bull’s handling on Friday and Saturday. He struggled on the bumpy tarmac, and the Monte Carlo Street Circuit kerbs. It came to par during qualifying on Saturday, as Verstappen lost most of his lap time in the middle and third sector.

The RB20 seems to have carried forward the gremlins of its predecessor – the RB19 – into the 2024 season. This year, however, the problems have been augmented because Red Bull’s rivals are much closer to them.

Is Max Verstappen’s poor run of form a temporary problem?

The Monaco GP weekend has been bitterly disappointing for Max Verstappen. Considering his own lofty standards, the Dutchman has been nowhere near the dominant pace he normally showcases. However, the RB20 suffers from very specific limitations and problems, and unfortunately for Verstappen, the characteristics of the Monaco circuit bring them out.

Verstappen isn’t pessimistic about the whole season ahead but admits that the car’s issues are circuit-specific. He added that there are some other venues that are bumpy and full of kerbs. He labeled them as a “limitation” for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, and expects to struggle in those tracks.

Red Bull introduced upgrades to its car in Imola last weekend, but these fundamental issues remain unsolved. Hence, for Verstappen, the 2024 Monaco GP will be a very long race, unless a miracle works in his favor.

