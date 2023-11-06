Max Verstappen Divulges His Weakness to Rivals for the Upcoming Race in Las Vegas – “The Last Time I Tried It”

Max Verstappen has been dominating since last year, and it doesn’t seem like he will give it up lightly. The 26-year-old has broken the record for most victories in a season by winning 17 of the last 20 races. However, during a recent post-race press conference, Verstappen inadvertently disclosed one of his weaknesses that would give his rivals an advantage.

Advertisement

Following his 17th race victory at the Brazilian track, Verstappen was discovered to have shared an intriguing detail regarding one of his excursions around the Las Vegas circuit. According to the Dutchman, he was disappointed with his experience during his last race at the Las Vegas track.

The Dutchman made indications regarding his venture on the Las Vegas track while he was live playing in the simulator. In one of his recent interviews, Verstappen said, “The last time I tried it (Las Vegas) on the F1 game, I think I hit more walls than I was going straight. So let’s hope that’s not the case when I start driving there!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/verstappenews/status/1721283645028081929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In light of Verstappen’s comments, we should take a closer look at the track’s details to find out what exactly challenges him. It’s a little uncomfortable for him since the new track in Las Vegas has a really thrilling street circuit. In addition, the 17 fast turns will thrill drivers who will need to work hard to keep their edge. In a nutshell, the tight corners on the street track might mean plenty of action for the spectators.

Therefore the Dutchman’s remarks undoubtedly revealed the extent of his struggles, which rivals like Lando Norris can exploit. However, the 26-year-old has a winning record even in risky circumstances, so it really doesn’t matter what size or form the track constitutes.

What did Lando Norris add to Max Verstappen’s words

Max Verstappen wasn’t the only person having trouble on the difficult course of Las Vegas Lando Norris was also clicked having fun on the Las Vegas circuit a few months prior. During a live-streaming session he posted on his YouTube channel Quadrant Norris was navigating the challenging terrain.

Advertisement

However, by the time the race was over, he had dropped to P20. Norris’ performance surprised him at first, but he quickly composed himself and talked about the difficult courses in Las Vegas while also applauding the track’s appeal. He stated,” Look at that restaurant much burger, triple tacos, number one. I just can’t wait to go to Vegas because that is gonna be absolutely unbelievable.”

Certainly, the race in Las Vegas is the most anticipated event of 2023. It will be the third Formula One event to take place in the United States and with just a few weeks till the race, the excitement is truly escalating rapidly. Nevertheless, drivers like Max Verstappen, who has never prioritized ceremonies over “racing,” believes that the F1 community is there, “more for the show than the racing itself.”