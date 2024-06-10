Lewis Hamilton Honors ‘Motorcycle Mary’ on Silver Screen as American Icon Cheers for Mercedes Star

Lewis Hamilton has quietly been working on a documentary project that shines light on the life and career of Mary McGee, affectionately known as ‘Motorcycle Mary”. In a heartwarming turn of events, the 88-year-old American racing legend made her way to the Circuit Giles-Villeneuve in Montreal to cheer Hamilton on last Sunday.

The highly anticipated documentary co-produced by Hamilton, Rachel Greenwald, and two-time Oscar-winning producer Ben Proudfoot is set to make its World premiere at the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival. A short film, it documents the life of McGee and her groundbreaking journey as she became the first woman to compete in both road races and motocross competitions in the United States.

The film promises to captivate audiences with never-before-seen archival footage and pictures. It will offer a vivid portrait of McGee’s 30-year racing career.

Mary showed support for Hamilton in return by attending the Canadian GP last Sunday. During the grid walk, Martin Brundle interviewed her. She revealed her admiration for Hamilton and hoped for the Briton’s eighth victory in Montreal.

Lewis is producing a documentary about Mary’s life, premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this year https://t.co/d8MwUtBUWN https://t.co/cZuO0ccP3Q — Athena ️‍ (@tarmactorque) June 9, 2024

McGee’s journey began in sports car racing, where she quickly outshone her male competitors, following in her brother’s footsteps. She soon discovered her true passion in motorcycle racing, competing in road racing and motocross from 1960 to 1976, and then again in vintage motocross events starting in 2000. Her last race was in 2012, and in 2013, she was honored as an FIM Legend for her pioneering achievements.

This documentary produced by Hamilton is highly anticipated. But it isn’t the first time the seven-time World Champion has delved into this field.

Lewis Hamilton’s love for filmmaking

In 2022, Hamilton started his own production company – Dawn Apollo Films. Among the many projects he has planned, Hamilton is currently co-producing a high-budget racing movie starring Brad Pitt.

This movie – expected to release in 2025 – follows the story of a retired F1 driver Sonny Hayes (Pitt) who returns to the sport to help a struggling F1 team as its second driver.

Joseph Kosinski, best known for his groundbreaking work on Top Gun: Maverick, will have a whopping £236M budget. The movie will also be: – Starring Damson Idris

– Produced by Lewis Hamilton

– Shot during actual F1 races

– Shot using the smallest moveable 6K camera ever pic.twitter.com/hYkY2laTqH — SPORF (@Sporf) May 23, 2024

Hamilton and Co. have a budget close to $250 million, which reflects the extensive efforts to ensure authenticity. Filming has taken place at several live Grand Prix weekends throughout 2023. Pitt even drove a modified F2 car in Silverstone to recreate realistic racing scenes.

Hamilton’s love for film-making, however, doesn’t stop there. He also co-produced a vegan documentary with Jackie Chan titled “The Game Changers“. It promotes a vegan lifestyle and its benefits. Something close to Hamilton’s heart as he himself adopted a plant-based diet back in 2017.