Lewis Hamilton to Wear His XNDA Hat in the Post-Season as He Sheds Light On His Music Plans in Los Angeles

The 2023 F1 campaign has not yet ended but Lewis Hamilton already seems to have plans for the post-season. The Briton recently revealed in an interview how he is keen to get into his XNDA avatar and work on some of his music in Los Angeles.

While speaking to ESPN in an interview ahead of the Las Vegas GP this weekend, the 38-year-old said, “I don’t finish work till the 10th of December. I’m gonna go to LA to work on some music for a little bit. A friend of mine is having a baby so I’m gonna be there for that. Then family time in the mountains. Fresh air, hiking, cross-country skiing“.

Hamilton’s XNDA avatar became quite popular back in 2020 when he secretly rapped for a song by American singer Christina Aguilera. Ever since fans heard the Mercedes driver’s voice back then, they have been waiting for some new music.

In other interactions, Hamilton has explained how he has recorded several songs but has not released any of them yet. Since the seven-time champion is going to use his upcoming off-season to focus on some of his music, it will be interesting to see if he releases anything in the future or not.

Hamilton has often used the off-season to relax and last season was no different. The 38-year-old went to Antarctica with his friends, actress Nina Dobrev and her husband, Shaun White.

Lewis Hamilton’s trip to Antarctica made headlines due to a mystery woman

Lewis Hamilton made headlines last year when he was caught hanging out with a mystery woman in Antarctica. It was later revealed that the woman the Briton hung out with was Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

Ever since the identity of Nalu was revealed, there were rumors that Hamilton could be dating her. However, neither the Mercedes driver nor Nalu commented on the matter.

Soon after these rumors spread among the F1 community, another arose. Earlier this season, there were several reports that Hamilton is potentially dating Colombian singer Shakira since the two hung out on various occasions this year.