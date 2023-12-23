Max Verstappen Does Not Agree With His Father Jos Verstappen About Life After F1

Max Verstappen has already won three championships and won 53 races at the age of just 26. Although his current contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, he is already thinking about his life after F1. According to the most recent information from Formula 1 magazine, the Dutchman has differing views from his father, Jos Verstappen, regarding his plans after F1.

In the Red Bull driver’s most recent interview, he was asked if he ever worries that what comes his way after F1 might not provide the same satisfaction. While addressing the same, Max Verstappen began by explaining how he is dedicated to being a founder of a racing team in the GT3 class in the future.

After stating this, the 26-year-old added, “It will be different. I am aware of that. Maybe at some point, it would be nice to relax and do the things you like“. Max then added how he has a different viewpoint from his father when it comes to the difficulty in adjusting to life after F1.

“My father says that too. But personally, I don’t think so. If you’ve done it many times and for a long time, at some point, you’re done with it”, explained Max. The three-time champion does not seem to enjoy the increasing number of races in F1.

While addressing the same in a March interview with F1 Nation this year, Verstappen said, “There are other things in life besides Formula 1. I have a contract until 2028, and after that, I’ll see. I don’t want to spend my best years physically just in Formula 1.”

What are Max Verstappen’s plans for his life beyond Formula One?

Max Verstappen’s commitment to racing goes beyond the Formula 1 tracks, extending to both the physical and virtual realms. As a notable F1 driver, Verstappen not only demonstrates his skills on the actual racetracks but also engages in sim racing with his team, Red Line.

However, in an effort to enhance his love for racing, the Dutch driver recently introduced a new initiative called GT3. This is a racing category that promotes competition among a variety of manufacturers and sports car models.

Interestingly Verstappen’s choice to venture into GT3 racing underscores his dedication to exploring new facets of the sport and establishing a platform for diverse racing experiences. Taking this into consideration, in an exclusive interview with Verstappen.com, the 26-year-old provided insights into the origins of the GT3 team project.

He said, “Right now, it’s early phases. Using Verstappen.com Racing, we sponsor and support the racing activities of various people close to me via consultations and advice. It all started with the sim racing of Team Redline.”

Verstappen then concluded his remarks by explaining how he hopes to start his own racing team. The 26-year-old said that he plans to begin in the GT3 class and then will go with the flow.