As $3.9 Million Repair Bills Pile Up, Oliver Bearman Takes Top Spot in Destructors’ Championship

Formula 1 is an expensive sport to brave with. Despite only one race so far in 2025, the cumulative damage repair bill across the field has already soared to a whopping $3.9 million. The season-opening Grand Prix weekend at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne saw seven drivers meet the barriers or damage their cars.

And with this sketchy start to the season, Haas’ rookie entrant, Oliver Bearman stands atop the Destructors’ championship with a total repair bill of $1 million. The Briton suffered a heavy shunt with the barriers during FP1 going into the fast turn 9-10 section in Melbourne. While that was terrible, Bearman had another crash in FP3 that ruled him out of qualifying.

Meanwhile, the other drivers were caught out by the tricky conditions at Albert Park. Race day saw the heavens open up and the likes of Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Liam Lawson were all unable to finish the race in treacherous conditions. In fact, the Australian GP weekend took all but one rookie as a victim.

The only rookie to finish the weekend without any damage was 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli. The Italian racing prodigy, making his debut for Mercedes, made a brilliant recovery drive to finish fourth after a P16 start in the Grand Prix. However, it wasn’t just the rookies who had a trial by fire at their debut race Down Under.

Even the seasoned veterans found it hard to keep their cars on track. Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz both crashed out of the race whilst McLaren’s Oscar Piastri had a trip to the grass on lap 45 when he was running in second.

Piastri’s mistake meant he could only muster a P9 finish at the chequered flag. While the Aussie did not suffer any major damage, Alonso and Sainz’s heavy crashes have put them in the top five of the Destructors’ championship.

Last season, the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto made up the top three of the Destructors’ championship. Much to James Vowles’ chagrin, Sainz is keeping the trend up as he stands second to Bearman after his crash that could be worth $772,000 of damages.