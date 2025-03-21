mobile app bar

As $3.9 Million Repair Bills Pile Up, Oliver Bearman Takes Top Spot in Destructors’ Championship

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 - PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025 - BAHRAIN BEARMAN Ollie Oliver (gbr), Haas F1 Team VF-25, portrait press conference

F1 – PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025 – BAHRAIN BEARMAN Ollie Oliver (gbr), Haas F1 Team VF-25, portrait press conference | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Formula 1 is an expensive sport to brave with. Despite only one race so far in 2025, the cumulative damage repair bill across the field has already soared to a whopping $3.9 million. The season-opening Grand Prix weekend at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne saw seven drivers meet the barriers or damage their cars.

And with this sketchy start to the season, Haas’ rookie entrant, Oliver Bearman stands atop the Destructors’ championship with a total repair bill of $1 million. The Briton suffered a heavy shunt with the barriers during FP1 going into the fast turn 9-10 section in Melbourne. While that was terrible, Bearman had another crash in FP3 that ruled him out of qualifying.

Meanwhile, the other drivers were caught out by the tricky conditions at Albert Park. Race day saw the heavens open up and the likes of Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Liam Lawson were all unable to finish the race in treacherous conditions. In fact, the Australian GP weekend took all but one rookie as a victim.

The only rookie to finish the weekend without any damage was 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli. The Italian racing prodigy, making his debut for Mercedes, made a brilliant recovery drive to finish fourth after a P16 start in the Grand Prix. However, it wasn’t just the rookies who had a trial by fire at their debut race Down Under.

Even the seasoned veterans found it hard to keep their cars on track. Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz both crashed out of the race whilst McLaren’s Oscar Piastri had a trip to the grass on lap 45 when he was running in second.

Piastri’s mistake meant he could only muster a P9 finish at the chequered flag. While the Aussie did not suffer any major damage, Alonso and Sainz’s heavy crashes have put them in the top five of the Destructors’ championship.

Last season, the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto made up the top three of the Destructors’ championship. Much to James Vowles’ chagrin, Sainz is keeping the trend up as he stands second to Bearman after his crash that could be worth $772,000 of damages.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these