mobile app bar

“It’s the Lack of Patience”: Tom Clarkson on Why Fernando Alonso Never Matched Lewis Hamilton’s Success

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team - Aston Martin AMR24 - Mercedes during Qualify Session on day 2, friday july 6, 2024 of the formula 1 qatar airways british grand prix 2024

Fernando Alonso (ESP) – Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team – Aston Martin AMR24 – Mercedes during Qualify Session on day 2, friday july 6, 2024 of the formula 1 qatar airways british grand prix 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Many hail Fernando Alonso as a more complete talent than Lewis Hamilton, pointing to his more holistic racing abilities compared to the seven-time world champion. However, it is the lack of as many world championships and race wins to his name that doesn’t back up the Spaniard’s extraordinary talent.

Alonso’s ill-timed career moves are often cited as the reason behind his winning just two titles. Recently, a panel of experts on the Pelas Pistas podcast spoke about his choices from a broad perspective. Tom Clarkson, a noted F1 journalist, recalled one of Alonso’s interviews where they spoke about his McLaren contract in 2007.

Clarkson revealed how the Spaniard claimed that he wished to retire after his three-year deal with McLaren was going to run out in 2009. Naturally, that association ended after just one season due to the tensions between Alonso and a rookie Hamilton. Clarkson felt that Alonso was “unprepared” for life beyond his stint with the Woking-based outfit.

He also highlighted how the #14 driver had actually made a good decision by switching to Ferrari in 2010. Alonso came the closest to winning his third world championship with the Scuderia on two occasions — in 2010 and 2012. But both times, he agonizingly lost out to Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso ran out of patience due to his lack of success at Ferrari, who were willing to retain the Spaniard for a longer contract beyond 2014. Clarkson highlighted this “lack of patience” as the biggest bugbear of Alonso’s career post-2007. “That’s actually the point, not the ability to read what’s going on, it’s the lack of patience.”

Alonso moved teams at the wrong time or joined the right team at the wrong time. His return to McLaren in 2015 was a classic example. On the other hand, Hamilton played the long game, which earned him immense success at Mercedes.

Will Hamilton’s move to Ferrari be the correct one?

Hamilton has switched teams only twice in his 18-year career. His first move, from McLaren to Mercedes, led to him becoming a seven-time world champion. Although his Ferrari stint (the second switch) has not yet begun, it looks to be a wise decision, as the Maranello-based outfit is expected to be at the front in 2025.

However, Nelson Piquet Jr. feels it would be premature to call the move successful before Hamilton even races for Ferrari. He is uncertain whether Ferrari can actually be a championship contender, given how close the field was last season.

“You can’t say if next year, McLaren will be better, Ferrari will be better, Red Bull, maybe even Mercedes shows up with a better car next year. It’s so close”, the former F1 driver said. He did acknowledge that Ferrari will be carrying the momentum from a strong finish to the 2024 season, but so will McLaren.

Having won their first Constructors’ title since 1998, the Woking-based outfit will certainly fancy their chances at both championships. Hamilton will face stiff competition, even if Ferrari provides him with a championship-worthy car. Nevertheless, the #44 driver will be gunning for his record eighth title, and if he can secure it with the Prancing Horse, it will go down as one of F1’s most iconic moments.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these