Max Verstappen Doesn’t Regret ‘Crossing a Line’ Against Lando Norris; Would Do It Again if Given a Chance

Lando Norris emerged as the prime candidate to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers’ championship in 2024. The competition between the two got so heated at one point that neither conceded an inch on the track while engaging in wheel-to-wheel action. Ultimately, it resulted in them colliding and taking penalties on two separate occasions.

Verstappen found himself on the wrong side of the law in Mexico. The Dutchman ran Norris off the track as the Briton was going for an overtake in a corner. The stewards found the McLaren driver to be ahead at the apex and promptly handed the defending champion a 10-second time penalty while also punishing him with two penalty points.

Verstappen, however, has no regrets about crossing the line. That was despite him finishing the race in P6 while Norris scored 18 points courtesy of his P2 finish. The #1 driver admitted his intention is to always make the most out of a race. If given a chance, he’d do it again.

In a recently released documentary on his 2024 season, Verstappen said, “I will always get the maximum out of it, sometimes you have to cross a line, and I’ll do that.“

Specifically in the context of the Mexican GP, when asked if he regrets his actions, and if he feels he shouldn’t have pushed Norris off the track, the 2024 champion replied, “No. That race? Not at all. No. I think I actually won points there.”

Verstappen’s ‘devil may care’ attitude has often seen him take criticism from the veterans of the sport. Among those who called him out was Martin Brundle, who did not take well to the Dutchman’s remarks against the FIA stewards in Abu Dhabi.

Brundle goes ballistic on Verstappen for hateful rant against stewards

F1 witnessed Verstappen’s belligerent attitude against the stewards once again at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman crashed into Oscar Piastri at the race start, spinning him around, and facing the traffic. The Aussie, who started the race in P2, rejoined the grid dead last, in a race where McLaren was fighting for the championship with Ferrari and needed him to score points.

Verstappen once again got a 10-second penalty, which he served during his pit stop. Frustrated, the Red Bull driver lashed out at the stewards on the radio, “Can we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots.”

Brundle, who was witnessing the race unfold from the commentary box, said, “You can’t say that about referees. That’s just not fair. They are applying the regulations. Don’t run into other people and you won’t get penalties.”

Verstappen’s angry comments don’t come as a surprise, though. Many see them as a tactic to put pressure on not just his rivals but also the stewards.