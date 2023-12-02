Max Verstappen Doesn’t Want Children to Become “Second Max”

Max Verstappen is currently the most sought-after driver in Formula 1. Therefore, he is also an inspiration and idol to numerous promising youth icons who want to make it big in motorsport. However, Verstappen himself doesn’t want to be treated as an idol and doesn’t want children to become a “Second Max“. Instead, he wants them to be unique.

Speaking about this in an exclusive interview with Formula 1 magazine, Verstappen said as per Dutch media Formule1, “I especially hope that children want to be themselves. That’s how I used to be. I didn’t look up to anyone. Children should not want to become a second Max.”

Admittedly, almost everyone wanting to be big have had idols they look up to. For example, Lewis Hamilton looked up to Ayrton Senna as his inspiration. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz looked up to his compatriot Fernando Alonso for the same. However, the Dutchman had no idol and never looked up to anyone as an inspirational figure.

He even said that he has a poster of his father, Jos Verstappen, in his room. The same was interestingly put up by his mother, Sophie Kumpen. Therefore, the 26-year-old made it very clear that he had nobody as his idol while growing up in a competitive environment under his father’s strict guidance.

How did Max Verstappen grow up to be one of the best drivers in F1?

Max Verstappen did not have it easy while growing up. Even though he belongs to a family who has a background in motorsports, this made his childhood even tougher due to his strict father, who has also been an F1 driver.

Jos Verstappen is notoriously known for his harsh treatment. The 51-year-old has also been accused of parental abuse. That is not it as he was once also arrested for attempted murder. Hence, it makes things crystal clear that the Red Bull driver did not have it easy at all.

Max also once suffered the wrath of Jos when the 51-year-old kicked his son out of his van back in 2012. Jos did so after Max crashed in the second lap of the world championship of the Kart race in Sarno, near Naples, Italy. Jos then abandoned the young Max at a gas station.

Even though Max had a tough childhood, he is reaping the rewards now. Despite his father’s harsh treatment, the 26-year-old has no ill feelings towards him. Instead, Max now thanks his father for his success.