“The Schumacher family donated around $507,000″– How Mick Schumacher came in rescue for kids affected by flood

Mick Schumacher and his family donated around $507,000 and paid a visit to the flood-affected area of Honningen/Ahr.

The Schumacher family is known for being generous with their fortune obtained through Formula 1. The overall wealth, reaching approximately $900 million, has helped several causes.

In March, the Schumacher family helped a community affected by a flood in Hönningen/Ahr. Moreover, Mick Schumacher, the current F1 star, also visited the alternate kindergarten location in the affected area.

He was seen playing with the students and then analysing the damage from the flood in the original school earlier. Local mayor Jürgen Schwarzmann thanked Mick Schumacher for his visit and invited him to the kindergarten opening in 2023.

It is reported that the Schumacher family and Deutsche Vermögensberatung donated a generous amount of $507,000 to the area. The Schumacher took part in the consortium of non-profit organizations, and their contribution fueled the overall donation to $1 Million.

Another video of Mick at the Kindergarten playing with the kids! The Schumacher family donated around €500,000 to children and young people in need affected by the floods! pic.twitter.com/fRbHv3iBg7 — alison 💌🪩 (@sunshinemick47) July 16, 2022

Mick Schumacher is back in form in F1

The German race driver for long was waiting for his first career points. But unfavourable luck and unforced errors forced him to be with a blank record.

Even his admirers turned into his critics, and pressure mounted on him. There were speculations over his possible axe from Haas, as his teammate managed to get points but not him.

However, things changed during the British Grand Prix, Schumacher finished P8 and achieved his first career points. The same happened in Austria, where the German race driver finished at P6, taking his tally to 12 points in this season’s tally.

Now, his recent exploits have changed the opinion tides towards him. Many were impressed by his last two performances and saw a driver with loads of untapped potential.

Moreover, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert compared his temperament with his father, Michael Schumacher. The 23-year-old race driver shocked several fans when he openly criticized Haas for not allowing him to maximise his results with the pace he had during the Austrian GP’s sprint race.

