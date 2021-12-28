“Curiosity, that’s the word I want” – Lando Norris excited by the unpredictability that’ll come with the radically altered 2022 F1 cars

“Curiosity, that’s the word I want” – Lando Norris expects all drivers to adjust their driving style to master the new breed of 2022 F1 cars.

The 2022 Formula 1 season will bring in new regulations and a new car that is expected to bring the drivers closer to each other on the track.

A new era of @F1 starts right here… 👊 Firing up our 2022 F1 car for the first time – the W13 is ALIVE. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fphuaVp2dI — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 23, 2021

With the new car being drastically different from the existing ones, Lando Norris naturally expects all drivers and teams to re-adjust their processes to get the best out of these beasts.

“Everyone is going to have to adapt because it’s so different.

“No one’s driving style today is probably going to be one that you can just jump into next year and do exactly the same. It will have to change a little bit.

“A lot of things that allow you to be comfortable are more like the internal sides of it.

“Some of it, of course, there’s like, if you need confidence in braking, it doesn’t always mean that the car’s not good on the braking, it can be the brake pedal that you have and your feeling with the brake pedal, is it too soft, is it too stiff? Do you feel like it’s… you know when you’re about to lock up and things like that.

“With a lot of it, the car and how it’s all built is going to be the same, but in case the car is going to be so different, that, we got no idea how it’s going to be.

“I don’t know if I’ll be really good with it or I’ll struggle a little bit with it. I think it’s going to be the same case for everyone.

“Yes, of course, there’s some… I don’t know the word for it – like, not nervous or anything, but some question marks like, how are you going to have to drive? Is it going to be a driving style that suits me? Like, one that I’m not sure with, or one that I’m going to have to adapt to and… curiosity, that’s the word I want.”

