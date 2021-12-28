F1

“Curiosity, that’s the word I want” – Lando Norris excited by the unpredictability that’ll come with the radically altered 2022 F1 cars

"Curiosity, that’s the word I want” - Lando Norris excited by the unpredictability that'll come with the radically altered 2022 F1 cars
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?
Next Article
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Tests: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record in IND vs SA Centurion Test
F1 Latest News
"Curiosity, that’s the word I want” - Lando Norris excited by the unpredictability that'll come with the radically altered 2022 F1 cars
“Curiosity, that’s the word I want” – Lando Norris excited by the unpredictability that’ll come with the radically altered 2022 F1 cars

“Curiosity, that’s the word I want” – Lando Norris expects all drivers to adjust their…