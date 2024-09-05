Max Verstappen Exposes Weirdly Impressive Talent Red Bull Will Love

Max Verstappen has revealed how he has developed a strange talent of accurately guessing the length of the Red Bull cans. And this is thanks to how often he consumes the energy drink.

He recently took part in a fun social media challenge with Red Bull’s public relations team. In this challenge, he was asked to guess the size of various objects. One of the sizes he had to guess was of a Red Bull can.

He guessed 14 cm and was just shy by 0.5 cm. The actual length of a Red Bull can is 13.5 cm. When asked how he was able to make such a close guess, he simply said, “I always have it in my hand you know”.

max near accurately guessing the size of a redbull can based on him holding it in his hand??????? what the hell pic.twitter.com/QYmUgGrlWQ — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) September 4, 2024

Since Verstappen is a Red Bull driver and consumes the energy drink so often, he unsurprisingly helps the company promote the product as well. He has limited edition cans available in stores.

Further, his love for the Red Bull drink is highlighted by the fact he has a mini fridge full of them next to his racing setup. He keeps sipping on it during his live streams.

Although he has a contractual obligation to help Red Bull promote the energy drink, he once revealed that his consumption of the drink now has nothing to do with his contract. He revealed he has up to three cans on a busy day when he’s on the track and has a lot of physical activities to do.

max saying while at work he drinks like 3 redbulls a day, but that he’s grown used to it because even before he drove for redbull he’d drink them!!!! “its for free” ofc u r dutch pic.twitter.com/50HyiS52l5 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) May 3, 2024

When asked if he began enjoying the drink after joining Red Bull, he said that he has always consumed it. He added that the only reason he has more now is because he gets them for free, having signed a contract with Red Bull.