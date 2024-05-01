NASCAR Rookie of the Year Winners: Full list of winners including Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch and others

There are few messages of potential that go as loud as winning the Rookie of the Year (ROTY) honors in the NASCAR Cup Series. Meanwhile in 2024, four drivers – Josh Berry, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, and Kaz Grala – are fighting it out to be the one left standing at the end of 36 races. As they continue this prestigious battle, here’s a list of past winners who resonate what it means to be Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

Jeff Gordon: The Hendrick Motorsports icon was the 1993 Rookie of the Year. He contested against Bobby Labonte, Kenny Wallace, P.J. Jones, and Todd Bodine to emerge as the winner. He is one of the only 13 ROTY drivers who’ve won at least one Cup Series title.

Tony Stewart: Driving the #20 Pontiac for Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart was named the 1999 ROTY. He dueled against Buckshot James and Elliott Sadler to come out on top. He managed to post 3 victories in his very maiden season in the top tier, setting a golden standard for those who followed him.

Kevin Harvick: The now-Fox Sports analyst debuted in the top-tier in 2001. The season’s ROTY class is regarded as one of the best with Harvick, Kurt Busch, Casey Atwood, and three others. In the direct spotlight after taking over Dale Earnhardt’s car, Harvick posted an impressive record of 2 wins, 6 top-5s, and 16 top-10s to earn the honor.

Kyle Busch: Rowdy burst into the fray in 2005 and posted 2 wins right off the top to be named ROTY. He battled with Travis Kvapil, Stanton Barrett, Mike Garvey, Eric McClure, in the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. In his 20th season right now, there’s no question about him living up to the initial promise.

Denny Hamlin: The Joe Gibbs Racing loyalist posted 2 wins, eight top-5s, and 20 top-10s to easily earn rookie honors in 2006. He was up against Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Reed Sorenson, JJ Yeley, and David Stremme. Both of his victories came at Pocono Raceway.

Joey Logano: Logano debuted in the Cup Series in 2009, driving the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing car that Tony Stewart once commanded. He became the youngest driver ever (19 years and 35 days) to win in the top tier by grabbing the victory flag in New Hampshire. Courtesy of the achievement, he was named ROTY.

Kyle Larson: Coming off an impressive run in the Xfinity Series, all the hype was around Larson in 2014. Piloting the #43 Chip Ganassi Chevy, he posted eight top-5s and 17 top-10s to beat Austin Dillon, Justin Allgaier, and others to the ROTY title.

Chase Elliott: The 2020 Cup Series champion was welcomed into the show with much fanfare in 2016. The son of legend Bill Elliott, he was expected to live up to the family name and that he did. He beat tough competition in Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher to become ROTY with 10 top-5 and 17 top-10 finishes.

William Byron: The Jeff Gordon prodigy is currently the hottest name in the Cup Series. He won the 2018 ROTY award by sustaining in the battle against Bubba Wallace. He put up 4 top-10 finishes in the iconic #24 Camaro to make his case and gain the honor.

Other drivers who were named Rookie of the Year in recent times are Ty Gibbs (2023), Austin Cindric (2022), Chase Briscoe (2021), Cole Custer (2020), and Erik Jones (2017).