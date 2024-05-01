“It Broke My Heart”: Laiatu Latu’s Mom Narrates How Colts’ New Recruit Almost Retired From Football After Horrific Neck Injury

The Indianapolis Colts made a standout pick in the 2024 NFL draft, selecting UCLA Bruins standout pass rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick. While draft day is usually a joyous occasion for prospects, Latu’s journey to the NFL was anything but ordinary—he was told he’d never play again following a horrific neck injury.

Recently, Laiatu Latu’s mother shared the emotional tale of her son’s battle to overcome adversity and reclaim his place on the gridiron after being told to hang up his cleats for good. In a video shared by the NFL, Kerry Latu delved into their family’s modest nature and the importance of a strong work ethic instilled from early on. From this humble background, Laiatu emerged as a standout during college recruitment, making waves with the Washington Huskies.

However, tragedy struck on November 8, 2020, during practice, when a botched tackle resulted in a severe neck injury, benching him for the 2020-21 season. The devastating blow, however, came in April 2021, when doctors delivered the news: retirement from football was the only option. For Laiatu and his mother, it felt like someone had torn the soul from their bodies.

“It broke my heart because I knew how much this game means to him,” Kerry reiterated. Even Laiatu Latu tried to soldier on, hitting the gym and working through the setback. However, a crushing blow came when the Washington head coach informed him he couldn’t train with the team anymore. Overwhelmed with emotion, Latu broke down, feeling as though his very heart had been ripped from his chest.

Days turned into a haze and tears flowed down at the mere thought of his teammates hitting the gridiron. Then, Laiatu Latu had a life-altering conversation with his high school coach, Marlon Blanton, affirming that his football journey was far from over.

Laiatu Latu Stormed Back Onto the College Football Scene With the NFL Dream in Mind

The star defensive end set his sights on returning to the gridiron with unwavering determination, backed by his mother’s steadfast support. She stood by him, urging him to trust his body and reassuring him that she’d be there every step of the way. Together, they embarked on a quest for answers, scouring for doctors and seeking out players who had overcome similar setbacks.

Their search led them to Dr. Robert Watkins, renowned for his work with NFL greats like Peyton Manning. Latu poured his heart and soul into his recovery, leaving no stone unturned. Finally, after months of relentless effort, Dr. Watkins delivered the news they’d been longing to hear: Latu was cleared to return to the field in August 2021, following a rigorous examination and battery of tests.

“When I got football back, I felt like I got my heart back. When you get that second chance, you can’t let that go. You got to take full advantage of it,” said Laiatu.

The moment was nothing short of surreal for Laiatu, his mother, and their entire family. Reflecting on his journey, Latu’s sister had once penned a wish: “I want my brother to play football again.” And as fate would have it, their heartfelt manifestation became reality.

In 2023, he amassed a plethora of accolades, including the Ten Hendricks Award, the Rotary Lombardy Award, the Unanimous All-American, Pat Tillman DPOY, and Polynesian College football player of the year, which helped him stage a triumphant comeback, soaring to new heights as a first-round pick for the Colts. Latu’s journey serves as a powerful reminder to embrace life’s uncertainties, echoing his own words: “You don’t know what could happen at the end of the day, so live every moment like it’s the last time you get to live.”