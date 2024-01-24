Max Verstappen Given a Get-Out-of-Jail Card for His Notorious Behavior Just Because of His Age

On several occasions, Max Verstappen has been seen screaming at his racing engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, over the team radio. Although the 26-year-old at times gets very feisty on the radio, Lambiase rarely responds to him in a similar fashion. The British engineer has now given his reasoning for the same.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Speedcafe, Lambiase said, “Sometimes I sit back and remember that I’m a 43-year-old man, and he’s still just a 26-year-old kid. I have to leave some room for some responses. “

Advertisement

Since 2016, Lambiase and Verstappen have shared the Red Bull garage and throughout this duration, the racing engineer has observed Verstappen’s growth as a driver. Additionally, the duo have shared several occasions in which they have engaged in snarky conversation.

The exchange between the duo at the Belgian Grand Prix is a case in point. At that time, the Dutchman yelled at Lambiase because he wasn’t happy with the strategy used in Q2. However, Lambiase responded calmly, ensuring Verstappen reached Q3 without any difficulty.

Another incident happened in America where the Dutchman was seen complaining about the brakes of the car. Despite the complaints and the difficulties he faced during the race, Verstappen secured the win.

Throughout the race, Verstappen was upset and used nasty language. For example, Verstappen got cranky when Lambiase informed him that Hamilton was moving at the same speed as himself. On hearing the same, he yelled over the radio, “Stop talking in the braking, man! *****”.

What is Max Verstappen’s take on his intense discussions with Gianpiero Lambiase?

Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen have been partners for a very long period. As a result of this, their bonding has also grown to the point where team boss Christian Horner speaks of them as an old married couple.

Advertisement

In addition, many people characterize Verstappen’s frequent back and forth with Lambiase as rude and hostile behavior. Considering this, in a recent interview, Verstappen has explained the true nature of the relationship.

According to the 26-year-old, the relationship he shares with Lambiase is ideal since it allows him to perform at his best. He then also mentioned how dissatisfied he would have been had he ever had an engineer with a monotone approach. Nevertheless, setting that aside, Verstappen appears to have voiced dissatisfaction with Formula One.

The Dutchman claims that he does not appreciate how F1 broadcasts every radio interaction for the public to hear. As a result, he believes that many of his supporters now view his conversations with Lambiase in a different light. However, Verstappen is aware that the viewers appear to enjoy watching the contentious interactions.

While elaborating on this matter on Autosport, Verstappen said, “We are very straightforward, and if we don’t like something we of course communicate. I guess people love it. “