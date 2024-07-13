Max Verstappen Gives Crucial Advise to Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes Prospect’s Rumored F1 Debut Looms

With Kimi Antonelli predicted to be a part of the F1 grid in 2025, three-time World Champion Max Verstappen shared some crucial tips with him. Antonelli, still just 17 years old, will become one of the youngest drivers in F1 history and Verstappen knows what it takes to excel at that stage, having made his debut at the same age.

“You have to make mistakes,” said Verstappen as per The Race. This is an area Verstappen is well versed with, as early on in his F1 career, the Dutchman was seen as rash and hot-headed, which led to several incidents on the track.

However, these mistakes would eventually mold him into the World Champion driver he is today.

IT’S A MAIDEN WIN FOR KIMI ANTONELLI!! A wet-weather MASTERCLASS from the @MercedesAMGF1 junior That’s his first victory in Formula 2 – and what a way to get it! #F2 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/J09zz79ftE — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 6, 2024

“Even though you tell yourself at that time, ‘I cannot do this, I cannot do that,’ you will only adapt if you make them and move forward.”

The Race reports Verstappen pointing out another crucial factor behind being successful in F1. That is to have a good relationship with one’s race engineer. Per him, Antonelli talks to his future race engineer, “the more naturally fine-tuning the car will come” to him.

Verstappen also asks Antonelli to not think too much, as he will learn a lot with time in the sport. But whether or not the Mercedes junior driver gets the Silver Arrows seat next year or not, depends a lot on Verstappen himself.

How Verstappen is a roadblock to Antonelli’s F1 dreams

Directly, Verstappen has nothing to do with Antonelli making the jump to F1. He is a talented youngster, poised by many to be on a similar career trajectory to that of Verstappen. But the latter is who Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff really wants.

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes in 2025 and Wolff wants a good replacement. In his mind, there can’t be anyone more suited to the role than Verstappen, a three-time Champion.

At the start of the season, Verstappen stated that he would stay at Red Bull because the Austrian stable had a faster car. But now, Mercedes is making huge strides and could become faster than Red Bull by the end of the season.

If the 26-year-old does join Mercedes, Antonelli could have to wait another year or join some other outfit on the grid.