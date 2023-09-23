Max Verstappen Gives Polar Opposite Answer to $248.7 Billion Man as They Both Come Across the Most Absurd Question

Max Verstappen has been in the headlines throughout the 2023 season, because of his unprecedented dominance. The Dutchman has won 12 of the 15 races that have taken place so far and has kickstarted this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix in perfect fashion by clinching pole. While the 25-year-old’s entire focus has undoubtedly been on his racing so far, he was recently asked a peculiar question about the Roman Empire. Verstappen gave a completely opposite reply to that of Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $248.7 billion as of September 23, 2023.

The question about the Roman Empire went viral on X, a company owned by Musk himself. When asked about how often he thinks of the Roman Empire, Musk replied, “Every day“. In stark contrast, Verstappen seems to have long forgotten about the Roman Empire as revealed by him in his most recent interview.

Max Verstappen makes his feelings about the Roman Empire clear

Soon after Max Verstappen arrived at the Suzuka track, an interviewer asked him how often he thinks about the Roman Empire. The Dutchman did not hesitate in his reply and stated, “Luckily not anymore. Because the only time I was thinking about that was for school, and I hate school“.

While the 25-year-old doesn’t think about the Roman Empire anymore, there are many similarities between the domination of the two. Just like the Roman Empire controlled most of the territory in Europe and other parts of the world at one point in time, Verstappen has also demonstrated a similar kind of dominance in the 2023 season.

Verstappen shows no signs of slowing down so far

Other than the one poor weekend that Max Verstappen had in Singapore when he finished fifth, he has completely dominated the 2023 season. The Dutchman has so far registered 12 wins this season in addition to two second-place finishes. The 25-year-old has been so dominant that he has also opened up a 151-point gap to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the championship.

If Verstappen manages to win four more races this season, he could break his own record of the most number of victories in a single campaign (15 last year). Considering how dominant Verstappen has been, he is cruising towards his third title this season.

Now, it is simply a question of when he will seal the championship rather than if he will win it again. The double world champion has simply shown no signs of slowing down even though several fans have wanted to see his dominance end to make the sport more interesting.