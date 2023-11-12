HomeSearch

Fernando Alonso Aims to Depart from His McLaren and Seek $3 Million in Return

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published November 12, 2023

IMAGO / Nordphoto

Fernando Alonso has recently decided to part ways with his rare and prized McLaren Elva. The Aston Martin driver, who did not spend much time with this beauty, is expecting to fetch around $3 million from it.

According to a report by Auto Motor und Sport, the car is set to go under an auction in Abu Dhabi. The auction house Bonhams will work on auctioning the Elva and fetch the reported amount.

Bonhams is likely to put the car on auction on November 23 of this year. Alonso bought the two-seater from his former team in 2022 and did not drive it much. It was stranded inside his garage and had only five kilometers in the speedometer.

The Elva boasts a V8 engine that produces 815 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. McLaren only produced 149 of them, even though they wanted to extend it to 399. Alonso’s car is number 114 amid 149 cars.

The new price of an Elva is around $1.7 million. Therefore, selling it for $3 million would be nothing short of a great profit for the Spanish driver. However, it is not the first car that the two-time world champion will be selling this year.

Fernando Alonso also sold off his Ferrari earlier this year

Apart from putting his McLaren Elva up for auction in the upcoming days, Fernando Alonso also bid goodbye to his Ferrari Enzo earlier this year. Alonso sold his Enzo in June in Monaco and it fetched him around $5.7 million.

The Oviedo-born driver, after selling his Enzo, had a message for the new owner. He said as per Auto Motor und Sport, “Take good care of the car and enjoy it.” Admittedly, the Enzo is regarded as a legend amongst cars as it was named after the founder of the Italian company, the late Enzo Ferrari.

Ferrari produced 400 Ferrari Enzos and Alonso surely made good use of the car. He drove around 4,800 kilometers in the Rosso Corsa beauty, unlike the Elva. Notably, reports say Alonso sold off the car to make way for his new Aston Martin.

The Spanish driver has reportedly landed himself the prized Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. The 1000hp car, which Max Verstappen and Christian Horner also own has reportedly cost Alonso a staggering $3.7 million. Apart from this, he also has an Aston Martin DBX in his garage.

