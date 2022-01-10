“I would be happy if they were an opportunity only for us!”- Guenther Steiner believes new technical rules will give Haas fair opportunity to compete

Guenther Steiner thinks that the new regulations will help Haas close the gap and will make the 2022 season an even competition.

Haas decided to shift its focus to 2022 early in 2021 to develop its car as per the new technical regulations. Due to this, the American outfit failed to produce any competition on the track and finished the 2021 season with zero points.

However, this decision might yield some fruit for Haas in the 2022 season. Team Principal Guenther Steiner is hopeful that the team can progress. He believes that it would have been a challenge if the new rules had not come into effect.

⏪🇧🇷 See a gap – go for that gap! #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/TWJyABVkIn — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 9, 2022

Steiner jokingly told Motorsport.com, “I would be happy if they were an opportunity only for us!”

“But unfortunately, they are an opportunity for everyone. For us, it’s a good opportunity because if we had continued with these rules, it would have been very difficult to catch up.”

“This way, at least we start almost at the same level,” he further added.

Also Read: Watch Guenther Steiner roast Toto Wolff in a FIA press conference

Guenther Steiner expects 2022 to allow more even playing field

Though, Steiner still believes that the front-runners will have an initial advantage but hopes that the new regulations will allow an even competition.

Steiner explained, “the big teams will always have more momentum – especially at the beginning of the budget cap because they had those resources before.”

“But it all evens out a little bit. And if you’re a little behind at first [in 2022], at least you have a chance to catch up because everyone started the same. Even if you fall behind, you’re not that far behind. You’re not missing a whole year in development then. I think that should be an advantage.”

He is hopeful to have a decent start in the 2022 season. However, Steiner admits that it would take some time for things to level out. “We haven’t seen anything [from the new cars] yet. In theory, it should be more balanced,” he added.

“But you can still develop in areas that will make a difference. Maybe the gap will be smaller, but then it’s very hard to close that small gap. Hopefully, everything will level out over a period of a few years.”

Also Read: Mick Schumacher predicts stronger 2022 campaign by Haas after working closely for car development