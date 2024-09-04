mobile app bar

After Pulling All the Stops, Lawrence Stroll ‘Hopes’ Adrian Newey Finally Joins Aston Martin

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Adrian Newey became one of the most sought-after figures in the F1 paddock after announcing his departure from Red Bull earlier this year. Ferrari was initially heavily linked to him, but it soon became clear that Aston Martin had a better chance of securing his services. With recent rumors suggesting that a deal is close, Lawrence Stroll is hopeful that Newey will soon sign with the Silverstone-based outfit.

Stroll told Bloomberg that he had been talking to Newey not just for months, but for years. “Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in Formula One, based on his track record and history…” he said. “So I’d be very excited for Adrian to join our team.”

Stroll also admitted that people could ‘assume’ that he left no stone unturned in his effort to sign the 65-year-old, who is the most decorated engineer in F1 history.

Stroll, who became an F1 team owner in 2019, has never publicly expressed his desire to sign anyone before. But Newey was different, and Stroll didn’t shy away from voicing his admiration for the Briton.

So far, nothing has been confirmed. However, reports suggest that Aston Martin is meeting all of Newey’s demands, including a multi-million dollar package, to persuade him.

Money not a requirement for Newey

Aston Martin is reportedly offering Newey close to $100 million per year for his services. Additionally, he would have complete autonomy and the power to veto decisions related to car design. While money wasn’t the biggest hurdle, control was a crucial factor for Newey. Had Stroll not agreed to the latter, he would not have considered a move.

Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone also tempted Newey to choose them over other destinations.

Ferrari, Mercedes, and Williams all expressed interest in securing the services of the legendary aerodynamicist. Although Ferrari was a dream destination for him, Newey ultimately chose to stay close to home in the UK and work on an exciting project with Aston Martin.

Plus, Honda will join Aston Martin in 2026. Newey, having worked with Honda before, will find more familiar faces to deal with.

