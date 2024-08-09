Max Verstappen Grindr Saga Continues With Virgil Van Dijk

Max Verstappen and Virgil van Dijk are good friends, but how they met, remained unknown until recently. The two were part of an interview, where Verstappen joked about coming across the Dutch soccer team captain on Grindr — a dating app for the LGBTQ+ community.

When the interviewer asked how they met, Van Dijk was the first to answer. “We went on Tinder and then we swiped,” he revealed.

Verstappen laughed and answered, “Well, in this case, Grindr then.”

This wasn’t the first time Verstappen spoke about Grindr either. A past segment with Daniel Ricciardo saw the Dutchman speaking about the app, and other platforms for the first time in public. The host asked Ricciardo about his dating apps and asked if he used Tinder, when Verstappen named all the applications he knew — Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, and Happn.

Bewildered, the host asked Verstappen if he used apps like Grindr, back when he was single, to which the Red Bull driver replied, “It doesn’t work.”

Verstappen is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and anyone he matches with online thinks he has a fake account. As such, he had a difficult time on dating apps, and gave up very shortly. But what the three-time champion was doing on Grindr remains unknown, because to the knowledge of the public, Verstappen is not a part of the LBGTQ+ community.

Verstappen has been in a relationship with Kelly Piquet since 2020, and the two live together in the former’s house in Monaco. Even Piquet’s daughter Penelope stays with them, which shows that Verstappen is well and truly settled as of now.