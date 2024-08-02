International Beer Day: Max Verstappen and Virgil van Dijk Pick $50 Billion Beer Maker’s $10 Pint to Celebrate

The world is celebrating International Beer Day on August 2nd and Max Verstappen has joined these celebrations. For once, he is not having a Red Bull can in his hand. The three-time F1 champion alongside Dutch footballer Virgil van Dijk featured in a post by Verstappen.com on Instagram with the Heineken beer in hand.

Verstappen and Van Dijk’s photo seems from a yacht in the Monaco harbor where they have a Heineken beer bucket. Meanwhile, both of them have a pint each in hand which costs about $10.

Currently, both F1 and the Premier League are currently on a break, which gives both athletes some time to let their hair loose. Still, both seem to be enjoying responsibly by having the non-alcoholic Heineken beer. The beer brand with a $50 billion market capitalization has sponsorship associations in both F1 and the Champions League.

In fact, during the Champions League matches, they run ad campaigns about their beer with 0% alcohol content. Meanwhile, Verstappen is also a brand ambassador for Heineken.

Given both Verstappen and Van Dijk are Dutch, it makes sense for them to promote the Dutch beer brand on International Beer Day. The three-time champion has also featured in an ad where he promotes the message of not drinking and driving while promoting the non-alcoholic Heineken beer.