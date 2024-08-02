mobile app bar

International Beer Day: Max Verstappen and Virgil van Dijk Pick $50 Billion Beer Maker’s $10 Pint to Celebrate

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
International Beer Day: Max Verstappen and Virgil van Dijk Pick $50 Billion Beer Maker’s $10 Pint to Celebrate

Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency

The world is celebrating International Beer Day on August 2nd and Max Verstappen has joined these celebrations. For once, he is not having a Red Bull can in his hand. The three-time F1 champion alongside Dutch footballer Virgil van Dijk featured in a post by Verstappen.com on Instagram with the Heineken beer in hand.

Verstappen and Van Dijk’s photo seems from a yacht in the Monaco harbor where they have a Heineken beer bucket. Meanwhile, both of them have a pint each in hand which costs about $10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Verstappen.com (@verstappencom)

Currently, both F1 and the Premier League are currently on a break, which gives both athletes some time to let their hair loose. Still, both seem to be enjoying responsibly by having the non-alcoholic Heineken beer. The beer brand with a $50 billion market capitalization has sponsorship associations in both F1 and the Champions League.

In fact, during the Champions League matches, they run ad campaigns about their beer with 0% alcohol content. Meanwhile, Verstappen is also a brand ambassador for Heineken.

Given both Verstappen and Van Dijk are Dutch, it makes sense for them to promote the Dutch beer brand on International Beer Day. The three-time champion has also featured in an ad where he promotes the message of not drinking and driving while promoting the non-alcoholic Heineken beer.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these