Max Verstappen Hits the Panic Button To Avoid PDA With GF Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have the most open relationship on the F1 paddock. Complete with post-victory helmet kisses and videos of cutesy dances, Piquet melts the cold, hard exterior of the ruthless F1 champ to unveil the lovey-dovey Max inside. However, in a hilarious turn of events, Verstappen was caught off guard by Piquet’s show of affection.

Live streaming some sim racing, as usual, Verstappen was focused on his game, when his model girlfriend walked into the room. Unaware of the live stream, Piquet leaned in to kiss her boyfriend.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/C4F1/status/1471795635422699522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taken by surprise, Verstappen was left shell-shocked as he hurriedly covered the camera before indulging his girlfriend. As quick as Verstappen was, the moment was caught quickly by fans who couldn’t help but be amused at the driver’s reaction to it all.

Fans catch Max Verstappen red-handed

Soon, the clip was on social media sites as fans and Twitter were amused with Verstappen’s wide-eyed face on camera. The panic was evident.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Semmieeef1/status/1681714323565969421?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/teamverstappen/status/1681715603730571272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The video soon had fans chuckling at Verstappen’s innocent attempt to slide this under the radar. But nothing gets past eagle-eyed F1 fans

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1681710188250660874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clearly the reaction time was worthy of praise as well. Pros of dating an F1 driver.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sarasosoow/status/1681843968966012928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chloem6751/status/1681712854863314984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Always chaos on Verstappen’s streams

This isn’t the first time Verstappen has been caught in a chaotic moment during his racing streams. Penelope Piquet is a common feature in these instances.

While Verstappen prefers having his door closed to have some uninterrupted me time, P usually barges in to get the 25-year-old to play with her. In one such moment, P walked in to remind Verstappen of a promised tea party, hitting him and covering his face to get his attention.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/verstappenews/status/1648029020854841351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If it’s not P, Verstappen’s cats get in the way. Otherwise, it’s Penelope fighting with the cats. the chaos is endless. This is where Verstappen’s 100-meter rule comes in handy.

“I have two cats, and they’re always running around. My girlfriend has a daughter, and sometimes she might tap me on the shoulder. But on race day, I ensure no one is interfering.”

While Kelly and Max’s PDA is nothing new, it’s nice that Verstappen keeps private things private. Now, with some good luck, the undefeated Red Bull driver heads to Hungary.