Max Verstappen in Deep Trouble if Lewis Hamilton Loses Lawsuit to Felipe Massa as Toto Wolff Hatches Masterplan: “We Are Looking At It With Interest”

While it is a long shot, should the Felipe Massa lawsuit go through, it will mark the start of a string of revisiting past championship controversies, hoping to turn the decision the correct way. In such a case, the first stop would be the 2021 championship-deciding race in Abu Dhabi. It was a case that played out in front of the whole world, unlike the crashgate incident that took place behind the curtains. Thus, if Lewis Hamilton were to have his 2008 title taken away from him, The-Race quotes Toto Wolff as having his eye on the “interesting” situation unfolding via Massa.

The man at the center of allegations in the Massa lawsuit- Bernie Ecclestone, once suggested Hamilton could also have sued the FIA after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was “not very clean.” But he then went back on his words and claimed Verstappen won the title “fair and square,” and should the Brackley-based team make an appeal, they would look like sore losers.

Toto Wolff closely monitoring the Massa situation to try and benefit Lewis Hamilton

With the extremely stringent rules within F1, there is little chance of the authorities overturning a decision from over 15 years ago. Therefore, the common belief among the F1 community is that the case will not catch much wind.

However, should there be a surprising turn of events, the first domino to fall as a potential repercussion will be that of Max Verstappen. Wolff reveals his team is closely following the developments in the Massa case as it can lead to their team benefitting as well.

“It will certainly set a precedent– whatever it is. We’re looking from the sidelines with curiosity.” “And the FIA commented on the 2021 race, with a clear statement. So, that’s why we are looking at it with interest.”

The pressure was not only on the two drivers engaged in a battle for the championship but on all those involved in the Abu Dhabi GP in 2021. After a curious call by Michael Masi, Verstappen found himself in an advantageous position and almost a guaranteed F1 world title. The wounds of the loss are still fresh for Mercedes and Wolff, who are still looking to pile up evidence before pointing out the mistakes made by race control in 2021.

Hamilton not in favor of helping Massa

The lawyers of Massa have been hard at work in trying to make his claims as credible as possible before the potential start of proceedings in the court. To try and boost their arsenal, one of the lawyers asked for the support of Hamilton in their pursuit of ‘justice’ over the 2008 crashgate incident.

However, the Briton, who would only lose his first-ever world championship should the verdict favor Massa, has refused to lend his support in the case.

Ahead of the Singapore GP, the 38-year-old refused to talk about the Massa lawsuit in-depth, saying he did not want to be a part of the conversation. “If that’s the direction that Felipe wants to go, that’s his decision,” Hamilton claimed he does not focus on the past and instead focuses on the present.

With the Singapore GP weekend well underway, the 7-time world champion wants to help his team put in a strong performance as they try to get back to winning ways.