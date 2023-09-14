AD21 Non-believer, Who Triggered $13,000,000 Lewis Hamilton Lawsuit, Plays Imposter to Year-Old Advise

As per recent developments, Bernie Ecclestone came out to slam Felipe Massa’s $13,000,000 effort to salvage something out of the 2008 F1 world championship. The former F1 honcho called the Brazilian’s efforts “driven for money.” While to Blick, Ecclestone who has contradictory thoughts regarding Abu Dhabi, further used Lewis Hamilton as an example and said Max Verstappen’s 2021 title wasn’t “clean.”

The very last lap of the very last race- the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP is controversial to this date. A surprise decision by then-F1 race director Michael Masi brought Hamilton to a disadvantageous position. Verstappen made use of this situation and took the crown.

Despite falling behind and losing his title at the very end, Hamilton and Mercedes did not create much ruckus to file a lawsuit for the title. Even though there was resistance at first, Mercedes conceded the title to the Red Bull driver.

Bernie Ecclestone goes against his words to prove Felipe Massa wrong

After the events of the fateful night, Bernie Ecclestone disregarded any form of malpractice and claimed that Verstappen won “fair and square”. He further stated that an appeal would be a bad move for Hamilton and his team. “It would look like they are bad losers.”

In his recent statements, Ecclestone goes against everything he said against Hamilton while calling out Felipe Massa’s lawsuit. Calling the former Ferrari driver ‘greedy’, Ecclestone added, “The Massa clan is only in it for the money. But the chances of that are zero.”

Interestingly, it was the former F1 supremo’s confession, which he now denies, that led to the Brazilian filing the $13 million lawsuit.

Using Hamilton’s example from 2021 Abu Dhabi, the former F1 supremo said, “Lawsuits against the FIA could have been filed by Hamilton with Mercedes after the not very clean 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi.” Another blatant deviation from his arguments made last year.

No matter how much Ecclestone is opposing the former Ferrari driver, he has an interesting plan with him. In an astonishing turn of events, Massa is asking for Hamilton’s assistance in his quest to salvage something out of the 2008 world championship!

Massa has his eyes on Lewis Hamilton and his help

Felipe Massa recently asked for assistance in this regard from none other than Lewis Hamilton. It is outlandish to know that the Brazilian is working on something that would only take away the British driver’s first-ever world championship.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old did not show any interest in this. When asked to comment on this, the seven-time champion said that he is focused on the present and does not remember what happened a long time ago.

All in all, the chance for Massa to win this lawsuit is negligible even after asking for Hamilton’s assistance. Nevertheless, his lawyers are hopeful of bringing him justice. It’ll be interesting to see who gets to laugh at last.