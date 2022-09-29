“Max Verstappen is one of the fastest ever”: Lando Norris hails 24-year-old Red Bull ace as of F1 history’s greatest drivers

Lando Norris feels that 2021 World Champion Max Verstappen is one of the most talented and fastest drivers in F1 history.

Verstappen became the youngest driver in F1 history when he made his debut for Toro Rosso at the age of just 17. Since then, he’s taken the sport by storm and became World Champion in 2021. In his Title winning campaign, he went toe to toe with the most successful F1 driver of all time, Lewis Hamilton.

After a season as physically and mentally demanding as 2021, Verstappen is having a relatively easy 2022 season. As of now, he’s 116 points clear at the top of the standings. With just six races to go, it’s unlikely that anyone can dethrone him and the Dutchman is on his way to winning his second World Title.

At just 24 years old, the Red Bull ace has 31 race wins to his name (just one fewer than the legendary Fernando Alonso). He has already established himself as a legend of the sport, and Norris feels the same.

Norris himself is one of the biggest talents in F1 today. However, he laments the fact that his McLaren is not strong enough to compete for wins and titles yet. In spite of that, he lauded Verstappen’s rise to the top and counts him as an all-time great.

Lando Norris points out similarities between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend, Norris spoke to Sky Sports and shared his thoughts on Verstappen and his own season. McLaren have made a step down this year after showing big signs of progress in 2021. They are currently P4 in the Constructors’ Standings, 18 points behind Alpine.

“It’s frustrating at times,” he admitted. “Because you feel like you deserve more at certain periods, no matter how much hard work you put in. You have a guy that can have the easiest race and chill the whole race and win a race, and then there’s you sweating, having the hardest race of your life and P8.

Verstappen meanwhile, can seal his Championship win this weekend in Singapore if things go his way. Norris said that is a very impressive feat, and hailed the Dutch driver as one of the F1 all-time greats.

“He’s done amazing,” the 22-year-old said. “Similar to Lewis in previous years, when you’ve got a car that can deliver and win races, he’s the one taking those opportunities.”

“He’s one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1, one of the fastest. No doubt he’s going to win his second this year and most likely go on to win a few more in the future.”

